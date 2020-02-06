Smaller Chingay parade in JB due to Wuhan virus Malaysia

The President of the Johor Baru Tiong Hua Association, Ho Sow Tong (front, center), said the Chingay parade would continue many measures on the recommendation of the state government due to fears of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). – Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, February 6 – The state Johor Baru Chingay parade will take precautionary measures against the outbreak of the novel corona virus (2019-nCoV) next weekend.

The iconic parade will be smaller this year, however, as the five deities that Johor Barus represent five Chinese clan associations – Teochew, Hokkien, Hainan, Hakka, and Cantonese – will be performed on trucks instead of on trailers as before.

The president of the Johor Baru Tiong Hua Association, Ho Sow Tong, said the state government had also offered their advice for the parade.

“On this basis, the deities are demonstrated on trucks to minimize contact for the parade.

“In addition, attendees must take additional precautions such as ensuring personal hygiene, wearing face masks and, if necessary, checking up at medical clinics,” he said today at a press conference in Wisma Tiong Hua.

The Johor Baru Chingay Festival has been held here annually since 1870.

This year the 150th edition of the festival takes place from February 11th to 15th.

Authorities will block major streets in the city area like Jalan Wong Ah Fook and Jalan Yahya Awal for the parade.

Ho said the night before last parade would use the traditional 7.8 km route, but would end earlier than in previous years.

“For the parade day, which takes place on the evening of February 14th, the organizers decided to only cancel the event from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“The parade used to end at midnight, as in previous years,” said Ho, adding that due to fears of the 2019 nCoV outbreak, organizers expect the parade to be 40,000 or less this year.

Ho also advised those who felt uncomfortable or unsafe to avoid the parade as a precaution.

“We have a live online broadcast that can be seen by the public.

“At the same time, we took additional measures to ensure hygiene and cleanliness at this year’s event.

“We will place hand sanitizer dispensers that have been donated to us in strategic areas so that the public can use them and provide free face masks,” said Ho.

The Johor Baru Chingay Parade has already attracted 400,000 people and has been recognized by Malaysia’s National Cultural Heritage since 2012.

Yesterday, the Johor government announced that it would suspend all large-scale public programs and events planned for this month as a precautionary measure due to the current 2019 nCoV outbreak.

According to Mentri Besar Datuk, Dr. Sahruddin Jamal, was chosen to curb the spread of the virus that causes respiratory problems and has led to deaths outside of China, where it first appeared.

The number of confirmed 2019 nCoV infections in Malaysia has risen to 14 today.