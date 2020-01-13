Smallwood and players react to the coach’s 600th career win

Loading...

FOX43 – The Harrisburg basketball sideline wouldn’t look the same without coach Kirk Smallwood’s well-known gait. Since taking over the Cougars government in 1993, he has had a number of great moments on the basketball court. Since then he has completed the line-up and the victories have started very big. There were league titles, district championships and long postseason runs. Coach Smallwood reached a personal milestone last week when he won his 600th win in a win over Steel High. You’d think the coach would run a little longer for a few hours or just a moment after the game. If you did, you would think wrong.

“Basically, I put all the uniforms in my pocket, took them home and washed them. It didn’t do much for me personally, I hope it does more for the program, for the staff and especially for the children.” says Smallwood.

In fact, trainer FOX43 said the kids were more excited for the milestone win than he was. No surprise given the family atmosphere that coached during his time on the bench.

“Everything we do is just a successful culture,” said Junior Guard Davon Lee. “How we practice, how we play, everything just comes together, he really knows how to bring everyone together with different backgrounds and different personalities to bring them together and win games.”

“Since I was little, I’ve always wanted to be a cougar,” says John McNeil. “I always grew up with how he learned from him and I always wanted to be a cougar. It meant a lot to me, it meant that I always had someone I knew to come to him like a father and could talk to him. “

And that’s exactly what high school coaching is about. A coach who not only makes a difference in the life of his athletes, not only in the game but also outside of sports.

