“Smart” blocks personal data lock

According to a recent FTC report, Tapplock’s “smart locks” are leaking users’ personal information and failing to provide the security they promise.

Ars Technica reports that recent research by the FTC has uncovered an intelligent lock created by Canadian firm Tapplock Inc., which has a number of physical and digital vulnerabilities that leave users at risk.

The lock, which is shaped like a regular lock, but can be opened using a user’s fingerprint or a Bluetooth application, apparently there are a number of issues that manufacturers have not announced. In fact, the FTC alleges that Tapplock made several false claims and claims about the device.

“We claim that Tapplock promised that its locks to the Internet were secure, but in fact the company did not test even if this statement was true,” said Andrew Smith, director of the Consumer Protection Office’s the FTC, in a written statement. “Tech companies should remember the basics. When you promise security, you need to provide security.”

Tapplock ads say that their flagship product, the Tapplock One, can store up to 500 users’ fingerprints and can connect to an unlimited number of devices via an app. Tapplock also collects a wealth of personal information about users, such as username, email addresses, profile photos, location history and the precise location of a user’s lock.

The FTC complaint states that Tapplock’s privacy policy promised: “We take reasonable precautions and follow industry best practices to make sure personal information is not lost, used, used, or disclosed. , is modified or destroyed “. But in June 2018, three separate security researchers identified “critical physical and electronic vulnerabilities” in the locks.

You can find out more about the FTC complaint to Ars Technica here.

Lucas Nolan is a Breitbart News reporter dealing with free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at lucasnolan@protonmail.com