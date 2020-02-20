[smash-and-get-bandit-targets-woman’s-car-in-largo-church-preschool-parking-whole-lot]

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Ashley Tidwell has a warning for other females, really do not make the similar oversight she did. Previous week, she was finding up her son at the Prince of Peace Church Preschool on Missouri Avenue in Largo, when an individual broke the passenger side window of her car or truck and stole her purse. Her purse was seen in the front seat.

Tidwell states just about every little thing was in her purse. “My socials, my I.D.., my credit rating card, you know everything that would be critical in a girl’s purse,” stated Tidwell. “I dropped all the things. “

Tidwell filed a police report and Largo law enforcement officers are now investigating just after incident took area in the center of the day on Feb. 12. Tidwell parked in a single of the spots closest to the entrance doorways of the preschool, she believed she was secure.

“Yeah, because I just imagine i’m managing in to my son’s preschool. Like, who would be ready to bust my window there,” questioned Tidwell. “They were and they were waiting and managed to do it even though I ran inside. “

Tidwell shortly figured out the damaged glass in her Camaro was the the very least of her troubles.

“So the subsequent day, they went to a lender in Tampa and withdrew my revenue,” mentioned Tidwell. “Went to a next bank in Tampa and withdrew the relaxation of my dollars. “

Tidwell’s doorways have been locked and she feels the only blunder she made was leaving her purse in plain check out.

“Never leave your purse in your car or leave it in sight,” Tidwell states. “Maybe lock it in the glove box. If you are heading to pick up your little one maybe go away it at residence.”