[smash-and-seize-bandit-targets-woman’s-car-at-largo-preschool-parking-good-deal]

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Ashley Tidwell has a warning for other women of all ages, really don’t make the very same oversight she did. Past 7 days, she was buying up her son at the Prince of Peace Church Preschool on Missouri Avenue in Largo, when someone broke the passenger aspect window of her vehicle and stole her purse. Her purse was obvious in the entrance seat.

Tidwell suggests just about anything was in her purse. “My socials, my I.D.., my credit history card, you know everything that would be significant in a girl’s purse,” said Tidwell. “I shed almost everything. “

Tidwell filed a police report and Largo police officers are now investigating right after incident took location in the middle of the working day on Feb. 12. Tidwell parked in one particular of the places closest to the front doors of the preschool, she considered she was secure.

“Yeah, due to the fact I just assume i’m managing in to my son’s preschool. Like, who would be ready to bust my window there,” questioned Tidwell. “They were being and they were waiting around and managed to do it when I ran inside. “

Tidwell before long learned the damaged glass in her Camaro was the the very least of her complications.

“So the up coming day, they went to a bank in Tampa and withdrew my cash,” mentioned Tidwell. “Went to a next bank in Tampa and withdrew the relaxation of my cash. “

Tidwell’s doorways have been locked and she feels the only error she created was leaving her purse in simple look at.

“Never depart your purse in your automobile or leave it in sight,” Tidwell suggests. “Maybe lock it in the glove box. If you’re heading to decide up your little one maybe leave it at house.”