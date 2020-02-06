Smashing Pumpkins to open for Guns N ‘Roses during the tour

Smashing Pumpkins have been announced on a select number of dates this year as primary support for Guns N’Roses.

Billy Corgan and Co. will open in July in Philadelphia, Detroit, Toronto, Washington DC, East Rutherford and Boston for the dates of the experienced rock band.

Read More: 50 Geeky Facts About Smashing Pumpkins

The news follows Guns N ‘Roses and adds more dates across the pond, including Glasgow Green, during the European leg of their 2020 global tour.

In the current line-up of Guns N ‘Roses, Axl Rose plays with Slash and Duff McKagan after the three musicians got back together in 2016. Slash has recently raised doubts about the release of the band’s first album in over a decade. These changes in the music industry have contributed to tarnishing the band’s ambitions.

Guns N’Roses Photo Credit: Getty

Meanwhile, Corgan – who remains the only permanent member of the Pumpkins – announced that his band will release a double album this year.

He said the Pumpkins had 21 songs for a “pretty different” album they were working on in Nashville.

Last year, Smashing Pumpkins toured alongside Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

See below for the list of dates the band opened for Guns’ N Roses:

View this post on Instagram

We are very happy to have 6 shows at @GunsNRoses during their tour of the North American stadium this summer. Tickets on sale tomorrow, February 7, at 12:00 p.m. ET. www.smashingpumpkins.com 7/08 – Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park 7/11 – Detroit, MI, Comerica Park 7/13 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Stadium 7/16 – Washington DC, Nationals Park 7/18 – East Rutherford, New Jersey @ Met Life Stadium 7/21 – Boston, Massachusetts @ Fenway Park

A post by The Smashing Pumpkins (@smashingpumpkins) on February 6, 2020 at 1:14 p.m. PST

The Smashing Pumpkins post, which is scheduled to open for Guns N’Roses during the tour, was first published in NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets, and Blogs NME.COM.