SMBX, Degrees Plato partner for the bond offering

SMBX and Taproom Small Business Bonds and Degrees Plato Restaurant partner to announce Degrees Plato’s Small Business Bonds offer, the companies announced on Friday (January 31).

The offer is structured so that the community can only put $ 10 directly into the business. This in turn gives the company a faster way to raise capital.

SMBX’s new financing model enables small businesses to offer bonds to the public without using banks and paying regulatory fees. The company speeds up the transaction, cuts fees, and empowers the public to invest in local businesses.

“We believe that people want to have power over their money, that they would rather invest directly in companies in their communities and share in the profits than keep their money in an interest-free bank account,” said Benjamin James, CEO of SMBX. “The Small Business Bond gives them this opportunity.”

Companies can be offered to invest in them free of charge via the mobile SMBX app or website. There’s also an option for users to become lenders with just $ 10 and get monthly payouts.

SMBX takes care of paperwork, as does the marketing of fixed-interest bonds and the execution of bond auctions. After the auction closes, companies receive their capital and pay capital plus interest. As soon as a company reaches its collection targets, SMBX charges a service fee of 3.5 percent.

“Community is an integral part of what we do,” said Rich Allen, co-founder of Degrees Plato. “We employ people from the neighborhood, and most of the brewers we work with are people we know. The partnership with SMBX offers this community an incredible opportunity to invest in their own space and return capital to their neighborhood. “

When small businesses are looking for capital, community banks are often a good place to start. In the United States, however, the community banking market is shrinking drastically, which has a negative impact on access to capital for small businesses. By applying the crowdfunding model to specific communities, small businesses can access affordable finance and take advantage of well-known capital providers.

