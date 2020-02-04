SMBX Eyes JOBS Act For SMEs, investors

divide

One of the most disruptive changes introduced by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) law in 2016 was the ability for small, private companies to raise capital through crowdfunding, and another way to capitalize on the long list of traditional and alternative funding options add small to medium sized businesses (SMEs) today.

This is also an opportunity for FinTechs to develop new platforms through which SMEs can access a new form of capital without having to face the disadvantages of other financing processes. Indeed, experts agree that the JOBS law will gradually break new ground as FinTechs examine how the law can be applied and how SMEs can access capital.

Awareness of how SMEs can take advantage of the opportunities offered by the JOBS Act remains limited. Some entrepreneurs remain skeptical about the donation strategy.

Ben Lozano, CEO and co-founder of the SMB Bond Marketplace SMBX, told PYMNTS that many SMEs may initially be unsatisfied whether they could hand over their shares to individual non-accredited investors. As he recently told PYMNTS in an interview, the JOBS law opened up the possibility of a new interpretation of the law, which benefited both investors and SMEs.

Deviation from equity crowdfunding

While the JOBS law opens up a range of investment opportunities, the prospect of share sales may not be suitable for all SMEs.

A 2018 report in Forbes cited an investigation by the Journal of Business Venturing that equity crowdfunding is often the last resort for SMEs when traditional and internal funding options fail to materialize.

“Empirical evidence shows that companies listed on stock crowdfunding platforms are less profitable, more likely to have excessive debt and more intangible assets,” the report said.

Lozano said some SMB owners would have doubts about this model and complained, “I don’t want 500 people to sit on my cap table.”

This challenge led to the development of SMBX, a market that marked a new asset class, namely the SMBs bond. According to Lozano, this is essentially an SMB loan that can be bought and sold and in which investors can be invested directly into the company with just $ 10.

While this strategy can address the challenges that SMEs face when it comes to stock crowdfunding, Lozano also addresses the issues that many SME owners face when looking for more traditional forms of finance that are cheapest options for SMEs.

“SBA loans take too long and cost too much as regulatory fees flow into the private lending process,” he said. “With the JOBS law, a private company can now remain private for the first time, but can issue public security without having to meet the expensive compliance requirements that have banished it from public finances.”

Investor intrigue

Crowdfunding platforms are an attractive option for single investors who are often new to the process and are unwilling to invest large amounts of their personal wealth. According to Lozano, a market for SME bonds offers similar advantages for investors, especially when a new generation of investors enters the market.

“There is a growing class of people who tend to be millennials and have a subtle but general aversion to legacy finance,” he said. “They finance differently than their parents’ generation. They don’t want to invest in the same tools that their parents used.”

As this generation moves away from college life with a shortage of cash, the cash stack is growing on interest-free or low-interest savings accounts. While these funds are used by banks to advance their own profitable credit strategies, these account holders have little use of them, Lozano noted.

“These college kids are no longer cashless,” he said. “They are doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs. They have investable wealth. The problem is where do they put it?”

Investing in local SMEs can be an effective way to unlock the value of these savings accounts, as can Airbnb unlock values ​​in spare rooms or Uber unlock values ​​in private cars, he said, adding that local SMEs can be an attractive investment target for individuals actually visiting a company in which they are investing.

New risk strategies

The impact of the JOBS Act on the opportunities for SMEs to raise money (and for individual investors to participate) is just one of several disruptions in the SME financing arena that have occurred in recent years as SMEs are digital, fast and demand easy ways to capital.

The FinTech community has used many of these opportunities to connect investors with SMEs, and Lozano said that these platforms – particularly in the underwriting space – are facing further disruptions.

He pointed out that blockchain and smart contract technology are particularly promising for data integration and data exchange between a platform such as SMBX and third-party providers without having to set up a complete back-office infrastructure. And as data integrations become increasingly important in the financial services sector, opportunities for technologies such as machine learning to improve and accelerate the drawing process will also expand.

These are trends that have the potential to disrupt all areas of SME finance, from bank loans to alternative online finance. However, as the face of SME investors continues to change, the market for SME bonds, according to Lozano, offers an opportunity to respond to the changing needs of the market.

