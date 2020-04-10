SME banks are also struggling as SMEs compete to file SBA loan applications

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily articles on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global business are compiled and delivered to your inbox free of charge.

The introduction of the SME’s salary protection program is already confused, and some regional and community banks are concerned about lack of funds.

Currently, the total value of the SBA package is $ 350 billion, but many small banks are already stressed by their liquidity and ability to continue processing loans in large numbers of applications.

For David Reiling, CEO of Sunrise Banks, loans “will ultimately stress the leveraged capital ratio.”

“When talking to other community banks across the country, liquidity is probably their biggest concern and they will run out of liquidity,” Rilling told Fortune. “They were able to make $ 50 million, $ 100 million, and $ 150 million in loans, which were then implemented.”

A Minnesota-based bank has been an SBA lender for 20 years and has been accepting applications for PPP loans since Friday. But Reilling says, given the amount of applications they have already acquired [as of Thursday already more than 1,500, with an additional 1,500 inquiries, “North of 2,000 pending applications, easy”] , Liquidity is a concern. It may be tight.

One of the small community banks that Reilling talked about financed about $ 75 million through the program, but they said in a liquidity view that “probably what they’re saying we can’t do anymore.” I have arrived.

Other companies, such as Rockford Regional Development Corporation [RLDC], a non-profit economic development group based in Illinois, are SBA-approved regional bank intermediaries, and applications are increasing on Thursday.

RLDC executive director John Phelps told Fortune that “ it has begun to slow down on Wednesday, but has recovered again, ” saying Congress is pending approval of an additional $ 250 billion for the program. I told you. “What we think is happening is that the banks are aware that the funds will eventually run out. There is no certainty yet, but because it will be diverted again, I’m scrambled. “

RLDC has partnered with several regional banks in Illinois, such as Stillman Bank and BlackHawk Bank, to access the SBA’s database, enter the loan, and send it back to the bank to approve the PPP loan before completing the loan . Phelps says the RLDC is “flooding” with new applications in the “second wave” of Thursday’s activity.

What happens if my SBA loan runs out?

On Monday, the Federal Agency declared it would provide support for the new SBA program through a lending facility, but left the details blank. That is, until Thursday.

The Fed has announced lending facilities available to lenders participating in the paycheck protection program. Provide financing to lending banks as part of a large $ 2.3 trillion backstop package.

“The facility provides banks with the liquidity they need to extend credit, but more importantly, when the state escapes from a COVID-19 emergency, the facility can become a corporate working capital loan. And provide the necessary credit enhancement to encourage banks to first expand working capital credits. “Joseph Lignac, a partner with International Law Firm Dorsey & Whitney, notes in a note on Thursday wrote.

Sunrise Banks’ Reilling believes that this feature is essential.

“There’s a call from another agency and” can you refer you? Because you lack liquidity and the ability to issue these loans or don’t have SBA loans, “he says. . “I think there is still a runway to raise money, but the ability to sell loans to the Fed will ultimately be for these smaller banks and in the long run the program will continue In other words, banks that might otherwise have reached their lending cap will be able to continue lending.

In fact, Sunrise Banks has already received over $ 1 billion in applications, according to Reilling’s estimates. The bank said the PPP loan “was probably capped at $ 300 million to $ 350 million,” he said. But along the way there is more funding and the Fed’s lending facility, “it will be twice or three times what we could do before.”

Some SMEs are wrestling with large banks

Many of the nation’s largest national banks, such as Bank of America, have already accepted hundreds of thousands of loans. In fact, as of Monday, banks have reportedly had $ 32.6 billion worth of applications, almost 10% of the $ 350 billion program.

Many large banks typically offer small businesses hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars in loans. This leaves SMEs seeking smaller amounts, such as a $ 50,000 loan, in difficult situations, says John Pitz, policy director at Fintech Prad.

For some of the largest banks, Sunrise Banks’ Reilling says, “SMEs are not theirs.” But for community banks and community financial institutions, “This is our bread and butter. This is our backyard, our neighborhood, our community structure,” says Reilling. He says, “Small banks and SMEs are interconnected in terms of mutual benefit … because it is our future, they are sustainable for their future.”

Initially, some large banks saw rebound from SMEs on Twitter. They have expressed dissatisfaction with the launch that first prioritizes current lending customers at some banks, such as Bankout America on Friday.

If other lenders such as fintech and small institutions could not lend to their regular customer base earlier this week, “ironically, the risk of this economic crisis is highest for small and medium sized lenders. Companies will be the last company, “Pitt’s Pitts recently told the Fortune. They are not existing banking customers, and their lenders who rely on them have no access to the program. [Fintechs is now appearing as an application to become an SBA lender and join the SBA program is available on Wednesday night].

Some small businesses are taking the issue on their own and trying to find the best way to approve a PPP loan application. Several small business owners have recently submitted multiple loan applications to Fortune [up to five for one small business owner who spoke to Fortune], carefully calculated payroll, I told the credit department that I was calling.

And people like Colin Kampmier, CEO of Colin Kurtis, an Illinois-based food and beverage advertising company, have just gotten the application in time.

Mr. Kanmier, who applied for a $ 475,000 PPP loan to 32 employees at his local bank, Illinois Bank & Trust on Saturday, received an email from his bank on Wednesday for Fortune. Application, “he recalls.

Mr Camppie was reported that his application was approved Thursday evening.

