Smells like team spirit: Why community should play a central role in your business strategy

When was the last time you communicated with your team? For many companies, the traditional one-way street of information has developed in such a way that they appreciate conversation and in-depth communication with teams and win as a result.

In a developing workplace, effective communication is paramount. By simply passing information to your front from above, employees feel disenfranchised and available, and you are prone to missing important employee information. In today’s world, conversation is key.

In their next webinar, The Drum, in collaboration with Facebook’s Workplace, examines how effective communication can make your brand and your company successful. This drumcast is moderated by Michael Nutley in conversation with Cyrus Akrami, head of EMEA marketing for the workplace of the Facebook team, and looks at the power of the community and why it is so important to create an environment that your team is part of, not just a recipient. The webinar will take place on February 27th at 11:00 a.m. Sign up here.

Why is internal communication so important?

The discussion examines how many companies are separated from their employees. Even if managers feel that they know how their team is developing and which ways of working are most effective, this can be far from the goal.

As part of one of the largest companies in the world that focuses heavily on bringing people together, both professionally and personally, Akrami’s role at Workplace from Facebook is well equipped to deliver practical strategies to your team that promote internal work can communicate effectively. According to Akrami’s own definition, Facebook’s Workplace is essentially a “simple, secure and more productive way for people to share knowledge, work together and build connected communities”. Simply put, Akrami says it has the tools companies need to ensure better top-down communication.

What does it mean to be an affiliate?

Networked companies use communities to create effective processes that make things easy to do faster. This investment in bringing people together has resulted in Workplace, an online team collaboration tool that uses Facebook features for work.

The drumcast offers practical tips for companies who want to promote communities in their ranks and highlights the Facebook app family as a key success tool. Facebook found that using its own group function to manage projects and communicate on a larger scale accelerated projects and prioritized greater company-wide engagement. A connected company is created with more people involved in decision-making and involved in day-to-day activities.

“People were able to make decisions faster and deal with the history and context of those decisions,” Akrami explains of this collaborative approach to project management. Team members who later participate in projects have full progress and those who need to monitor projects can get a 360 degree view. The feedback is project-wide and can benefit everyone, so that the community is of central importance for every task.

What are the benefits of the community?

Once you have paid more than you will, employees really feel part of a team. “The small parts that are fun to work with [in your company]” are key to community building, Akrami says. Community building benefits everyone, from your infantry to the top of the tree. And above all yours A well oiled machine is best suited to meet the needs of your customers, and if all moving parts communicate effectively, there is your recipe for success, he concludes.

Enter February 27th in your diary at 11 a.m. and register for the drumcast here.