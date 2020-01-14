“Smile With Your Eyes”: How To Beat South Korea’s AI Hiring Bots And Get A Job

SEOUL – In South Korea, which is owned by Cram Schools, students return in classes from K-Pop auditions to real estate deals. Now that top Korean companies are using artificial intelligence when hiring, job seekers want to learn how to hit the bots.

Career adviser Park Seong-jung from his basement office in downtown Gangnam is one of those who are increasingly learning how to run recruitment tests using computers instead of employees. According to Park, video interviews with facial recognition technology for character analysis are key.

“Don’t force a smile with your lips,” he said in a recent session to students looking for work. One of many that he has performed for hundreds of people. “Smile with your eyes.”

AI hiring courses now used by major South Korean companies like SK Innovation and Hyundai Engineering & Construction are still a tiny niche in the country’s billion dollar cram school industry.

But prices are growing rapidly, and operators like Park’s People & People consulting firm are offering a three-hour package for up to 100,000 won ($ 86.26).

There is good reason to recognize potential. Eight out of ten South Korean students are estimated to have attended Cram Schools, and rampant youth unemployment in the country – according to Statistics Korea, nearly one in four young people is not employed by certain standards – is a motive not represented in other countries, such as Japan, where Cram Schools are very popular are.

“The AI ​​will of course not ask personal questions,” said Yoo Wan-jae, a 26-year-old who is looking for work in the hotel industry. “This will make it a little uncomfortable … I have to register for the AI ​​interview at Cram Schools,” said Yoo in Seoul’s Noryangjin district, known as the “Exam Village” and full of Cram Schools and studies rooms.

Companies around the world are experimenting with increasingly advanced AI techniques to summarize applicant lists.

Lee Soo-young, director at the Korean Institute for Science and Technology (KAIST) for Artificial Intelligence, told Reuters on the phone, however, that the new technology is gaining increasing approval in South Korea, where large employers have a strong impact on tightening.

According to the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI), nearly a quarter of the country’s 131 largest companies are currently using or planning to employ AI.

An AI video system tested by Reuters prompts the candidates to introduce themselves. Facial expressions such as “fear” and “joy” are recognized and counted and the choice of words is analyzed. Then questions are asked that can be difficult: “You are on a business trip with your boss and see him using the company card (credit card) to buy a gift. What are you going to say? “

When hiring AI, gamification is also used to assess a candidate’s personality and adaptability by subjecting them to a series of tests.

“Gamification allows employers to check if an applicant has 37 different skills and how well they fit into a position,” said Chris Jung, chief manager of software company Midas IT in Pangyo, a technology center known as Silicon Valley in South Korea.

To prepare for such tests, you don’t have to just remember answers. “Some games don’t even have a” correct answer, “said Jung. They aim to demonstrate the applicant’s attitude to problem solving.

People & People’s Consultant Park reported that in 2019 he invited over 700 AI students, graduates and lecturers to talks.

“The students struggle with the creation of AI interviews. My goal is to prepare them for what they will be dealing with, ”said Park.

In an online chat room monitored by Park with more than 600 participants, numerous messages thank you for the lessons and the success of AI interview quests.

But elsewhere, some who have not yet taken lessons have already given up.

Kim Seok-wu, a 22-year-old senior at a top university, recently failed to interview a manager for a retail store and decided to continue graduate school instead of looking for a job.

“I think I feel hopeless if all companies go AI for hiring,” said Kim. “The AI ​​interview is too new, so applicants don’t know what to prepare for, and preparations seem meaningless because AI reads our faces when we think of something.”

LATEST ASIA-PACIFIC STORIES