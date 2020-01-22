SmileDirectClub silences customer complaints | PYMNTS.com

divide

The SmileDirectClub, which specializes in tooth smoothing, has a reputation for crushing any type of negative press, the New York Times (NYT) reported on Tuesday (January 21). The report included stories from seven people who said that SmileDirectClub products did not repair their teeth as advertised, but actually caused new problems that did not previously exist.

In one case, Denver-based environmental scientist Taylor Weakley ordered a guardian to repair the crush in her teeth. The product did not solve the problem as promised. When she tried to get a refund, the company got involved in a long back and forth and was finally asked to sign a confidentiality agreement before the refund would be received. She told the NYT that she couldn’t talk about anything else.

SmileDirectClub’s actions in Weakley’s case were not a one-time incident. Other patients reported similar problems with their products, some of which even required additional dental surgery to correct them. In some cases, SmileDirectClub products have reportedly caused people to develop an open bite where their teeth did not touch when biting.

The company, which was founded in 2014 by two childhood friends, works as follows: People can have their teeth shaped at home using devices sent by post or have their teeth scanned at one of 300 “smile” shops. From there, one of the company’s 250 dentists checks a form, usually without direct contact with the customer. The patient signs an informed consent form and a retainer, which is about a third of the cost of traditional braces, is sent to them by mail. The company offers 30-day refunds, but no longer at all, according to NYT.

Legal representatives have said that the company had almost perfect satisfaction. The website has over 100,000 reviews, and almost all of them are at least 4.9 out of five stars.

However, this does not reflect the experiences some people have had and they cannot report this as they are forced to sign confidentiality agreements to receive their reimbursements. According to the company’s legal team, the measures taken are necessary to protect against smear campaigns and insincere actors.

Arthur L. Caplan, professor of medical ethics at the New York University School of Medicine, said some of SmileDirectClub’s actions are practically synonymous with bullying. The company sued the parent company of the Lifehacker website for defamation and defamation after Lifehacker wrote about the risks of SmileDirectClub products. It has also indicted state dental associations who have attempted to introduce guidelines that would make the SmileDirectClub difficult to operate.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law last October that requires dentists to review a patient’s latest X-rays before performing orthodontic surgery. As a result, the company’s shares fell by 12.9 percent. In response, SmileDirectClub sued the state, with representatives saying that the state dental associations tried to suppress competition.

SmileDirectClub grew rapidly after its inception thanks to a $ 440 million decline in venture capital firms and private investors. It has also wooed well-known and public figures for advertising. The company raised $ 1.29 billion on its IPO and had more than 750,000 customers in 2018.

