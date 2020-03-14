Smithsonian Closes Museums 19 D.C., National Zoo amid Coronavirus outbreak

The Smithsonian Institution announced on Thursday that 19 museums in Washington, D.C. and the National Zoo will close after Saturday due to a new coronavirus.

Two Smithsonian Museums will also be closed in New York City [the Cooper-Hewitt, the Smithsonian Museum of Design, and the Heye Center of the American Indian Museum].

Staff and administrators are required to work from home, but this will not include the staff responsible for operating and maintaining the museums.

The museum wrote about the closures in its journal, saying “the health and safety of Smithsonian’s visitors, staff and volunteers is a priority.”

The Smithsonian Magazine reported on the development:

An opening date was not announced and the statement said officials will provide midweek updates and ask visitors to check their websites, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

This decision was made in an effort to limit large gatherings of people, as the number of COVID-19 cases increases in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and New York. Zoo officials announced that staff will continue to look after and monitor the health and well-being of the animals.

This closure affects some of the largest museums in the country such as the National Museum of U.S. History, the National Museum of Natural History, the National Air and Space Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture. located at the mall as well as the Smithsonian American Museum of Art and National Portrait Gallery located at 7 and F Street, NW

According to Statista, about 30 million people visit Smithsonian museums each year.

