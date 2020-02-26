smoke-from-downtown-fire-shuts-down-component-of-lake-shore-travel

A part of Lake Shore Drive was closed Wednesday for the reason that of thick smoke from a fire downtown.

Wood pallets caught fireplace about one: 40 p.m. at a building website in the 400 block of East Wacker Push, according to Chicago police and hearth officers.

The fire was out by 1: 54 p.m., fire office spokesman Larry Merritt mentioned.

Inbound and outbound lanes of Lake Shore Generate continue being closed concerning Madison and Illinois streets mainly because of smoke from the fire, law enforcement mentioned.