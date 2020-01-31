Smoothing out cash flow for small town governments

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Local governments in small towns across America are in a precarious situation. Like small businesses in the private sector, small local governments face limited resources and sources of income. And yet these often tiny companies such as large cities, federal states or government agencies have to comply with regulations and ensure transparency in the administration and use of public funds.

Often these local authorities are under even greater pressure than usual to create financial clarity, as a city’s mayor or finance director often maintains a personal relationship with its citizens.

According to Mark McClenahan, ETA-CPP certified payment manager at financial management software provider Springbrook, it is difficult to cope with this pressure on transparency.

“Local governments have a limited number of sources of income that require very tight cash flow management,” he said in a recent interview with PYMNTS. Unlike a mom-and-pop store on Main Street, a local authority can’t simply turn to a bank to get a line of credit or take out a loan. “For small governments, spending is limited to budget, position, and the dollar. There is not the agility that a small government can spend as it does in the private sector, and that requires a lot of discipline in cash flow. “

Digitization of cash inflows for smoother outflows

One of the main causes of clumpy cash flow for small local governments is the imbalance in the way these companies receive and make payments.

The most common sources of income include payments for utilities and taxes. However, Springbrook’s Chief Revenue Officer, Doug Smith, said the introduction of electronic payment gateways in these scenarios is far from consistent.

“In some cities near Silicon Valley, acceptance of online and auto-pay is over 80 percent of the population,” he told PYMNTS. “You have other areas where you are lucky enough to get 10 percent of citizens to do this. Instead, people bring in their check and hand it over to City Hall.”

When a local community maintains the habit of making check payments in person, the administrative burden on the local government increases and prevents revenue from being predictable and the quality of data that can be achieved through online payments and automatic payment functions.

But even though capital inflows remain inconsistent and unpredictable, small local governments, Smith and McClenahan said, tend to prioritize timely payments to their own suppliers, as many of these suppliers maintain personal relationships with city workers.

“As mayor, I could go to the same church as the sand supplier for my icy roads,” said McClenahan. “If I have a Terms Code from Net 30, I’ll make sure I pay the guy I go to church with Net 30 for.”

This is a far greater difference from government agencies, which often have contract negotiation powers for providers, and allow them to extend payment terms to 60 or 90 net days.

The challenge of digitization

Smith emphasized the importance of budgeting and planning for small local governments and the need to make this spending strategy public.

“Quite often the budget has to be penny,” he said.

Encouraging citizens to adopt electronic automatic payments is an important part of smoothing cash flow. However, this is only the beginning. McClenahan and Smith highlighted a number of technologies that can help automate and digitize for more robust cash flow management, from accounting software to integrating water supply data with Google Maps, to visually show which areas of a city may be most likely to use water ,

But for many of these small towns, the authorities may find it difficult to take the plunge into digitization, just as local citizens are opposed to their payment habits.

“It’s just the old man.” I don’t like change, I’ve always done it that way, “said McClenahan.

Smith added that the regulatory disruptions that result from city councils can create another level of complexity for government agencies interested in digitalization, since every tool they use is not just federal and state compliance State regulations, but also the frequently changing regulations of their authorities must promote their own city. With only a few resources, it is important for these municipalities to promote cooperation with software providers who can act as partners in order to guide them through the digitization process in a compliant manner.

McClenahan says change is slow but steady as a new generation of city officials enter.

“In the past few years, we have seen significant sales in management and their succession plans involve younger people who are more interested in something technological that is an improvement,” he said. “Some of these attitudes are changing, and now there’s a lot going on when you think about digitizing an agency.”

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

Despite consumer affinity for instant payments, many states and municipalities use traditional methods such as checks to pay out funds to consumers. In the new Payout report of the state and local governmentPYMNTS speaks to local government representatives in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas to find out why the reviews are ongoing and what is required to replace them.