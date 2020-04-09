Smriti Irani sews reusable masks at home. You can also make them viral

Several videos and photos circulating on social media show Corona Warriors dedicating their time to making face masks at home. Among them is Union Minister Smriti Irani. In a recent tweet, Irani shared that reusable masks can be made at home with a clean cloth, needle and some thread. She also shared a tip explaining how and when to use such homemade masks as well as some other important points to keep in mind.

In a tweet posted to Hindi, Irani tweeted, “Reusable masks can also be made from needle and thread at home,” she wrote, using the hashtag #MaskIndia in her tweet.

A link on an advisory tweet also follows a collage of Iran sewing one such mask. Collage also acts as a step-by-step way to make one at home.

– Smriti Z Irani (@smritirani) April 9, 2020

Posted about an hour ago, the tweet garnered more than 10,000 likes and more than 1,400 tweets – and counting. Many posted comments on twitter.

“Terrible,” says a Twitter user. “Great idea, ma’am,” comments another.

Earlier, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also shared on Twitter that his wives Mridula Pradhan and daughter Naimisha were wearing face masks at home.

This MP cop sews face masks after being in charge of the underprivileged

