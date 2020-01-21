SMS fraud is reported to be a delivery notification from Amazon, FedEx

There is a new scam to watch out for.

This time it’s an SMS scam, which, according to How to Geek, disguises itself as a delivery notification from companies like Amazon and FedEx.

The text contains a link to a fake Amazon page, where you can take a “free survey”.

The survey will ask you to pay for your credit card details for shipping. You will also be automatically signed in to receive a product with a $ 98.95 fee each month.

One of the easy ways to spot this scam is to write down the information displayed in the address bar on the website.

For example, if the name of the web address contains Amazon or FedEx, this is probably fine.

However, if it doesn’t notice the companies and displays a website that claims to be one of those companies, it’s likely a scam.

Below is a tweet that highlights the difficulty of telling which text is which:

Both iPhone and Android users have access to built-in spam blockers that reduce the number of fake messages.

Both Amazon and FedEx have tools and guidelines for reporting fraud or phishing attempts.