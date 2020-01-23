SMS scam alert: FedEx alerts users of a message claiming to contain package information

Customers should be careful about a new SMS phishing scam that, at first glance, seems to be about the delivery of a FedEx package, the company said.

Some people across the country have received a text message that appears to indicate a “tracking code” from the parcel delivery company and prompts the user to enter their “delivery preferences”.

The link to define these “preferences” would then lead a recipient to a fraudulent site operated by a scammer and would try to separate the victim from personal information and money.

FedEx shared a statement with ABC News in response to the recent fraudulent SMS claim: “We are committed to protecting the security and integrity of our network. Although there is no foolproof method to prevent the name FedEx being used in a scam, we are constantly monitoring these activities and working with law enforcement. “

“FedEx does not send unsolicited text messages or emails to customers requesting money, packages, or personal information. Any suspicious text messages or emails should be deleted without being opened and reported to abuse @ fedex.com “, continues the press release.

Local law enforcement agencies have also urged residents of their communities to beware of the potential textual scam.

The company advised customers to use information from its website regarding unauthorized fraudulent attempts to look like their business.

While the text may seem legitimate, the company says there are a few key factors that can help people identify a fake.

FedEx Tips for Recognizing Phishing Scams

Recognizing fraudulent emails and text messages is essential to protect yourself from such theft and other crimes. FedEx reports that indicators that an email or text message may be fraudulent include:

Unexpected requests for money in exchange for delivery of a package or other item, personal and / or financial information, such as your social security number, bank account number or other identification.

Links to misspelled or slightly changed website addresses. For example, variations on the correct address of the fedex.com website, such as fedx.com or fed-ex.com.

Alarming messages and requests for immediate action, such as “Your account will be suspended within 24 hours if you do not respond” or claim that you have won the lottery or prize.

Spelling and grammatical errors and excessive use of exclamation marks (!).

