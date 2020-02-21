[snake-battle:-hiker-records-two-rattlesnakes-locked-in-powerful-struggle-at-pismo-maintain]

PISMO Seaside, Calif. (KABC) — A female out for a stroll at the Pismo Preserve stumbled on to a rare sight — two snakes duking it out.
It occurred on the Central California Coast, just a brief wander from the Pismo Seaside Pier and the downtown vacationer place.
The hiker witnessed two rattlesnakes locked in an rigorous struggle. She even stuck all-around lengthy more than enough to seize the scene on video.
The struggle was very likely a mating ritual between two males fighting it out for the favor of a woman rattler.
