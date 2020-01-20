Snap: China’s TikTok could outperform Instagram’s growth

divide

divide

TikTok, with its plethora of fast dance and lip sync videos, could be even bigger than rival Instagram, said Evan Spiegel, Snap Inc’s chief officer.

Spiegel said at the annual Digital Life conference in Munich on Sunday that he loves TikTok – and he’s not alone.

The app from Chinese giant ByteDance Inc. has around 400 million users a day, according to estimates by Niko Partners. In 2019, according to app analytics company App Annie, TikTok was right behind Instagram in terms of the number of daily users.

Instagram hit 1 million subscribers in 2018.

But that could change. TikTok advertised heavily on Facebook, owned by rival Instagram, and essentially pulled users from its competitors’ platforms. Spiegel on the Bayern stage of the Digital Life conference believed that this was a good sign for the future of the app.

According to a report by App Annie, app purchases rose at the end of 2019 with an annual increase in the total number of downloads in Android and Google app stores by 5 percent compared to the previous year.

TikTok was among the best of the crop, despite being beaten by Facebook’s triptych regular website app, Facebook Messenger and Facebook’s WhatsApp Messenger.

TikTok, Instagram, SHAREit, Likee, Netflix and others were not far away on the list.

In total, a record-breaking 120 billion apps were downloaded in 2019. 2020 is likely to be as high as $ 30 billion for apps and $ 80 billion for game downloads, according to App Annie.

TikTok sees massive popularity among teenagers. However, there were security concerns, as the Israeli-based security firm Check Point noted when it pointed out the numerous shortcomings that could lead to hacking and malware.

According to CheckPoint, vulnerabilities in TikTok’s security could allow people to send links that allow attackers to take over their account and access their information.

TikTok said they learned of the problems at the end of last year and fixed them all before the end of the year.

