Snapshots from a silent Lucknow night time

Lucknow: With the nation below the grip of a 21-day coronavirus lockdown, everyday everyday living has occur to a standstill across the place.

ThePrint staff travelled across the metropolis of Lucknow to see how day by day wage labourers are surviving on the floor.

With no get the job done, some rickshaw pullers could be found cooking food for themselves, whilst other folks performed ludo to move the time. There were being also occasions of migrants from other countries like Nepal, bonding with Indian labourers after being stranded alongside one another.

The Police personnel as well, took a challenging-acquired split from their hectic schedule of imposing the lockdown and stopped to feed the stray dogs.

ThePrint’s Picture Editor Praveen Jain delivers you snapshots from Lucknow.

Hiralal (in entrance) a rag picker from Lucknow and Mohammad Rahman a rickshaw puller in red shirt from Hardoi at Kesar Bagh | Image: Praveen Jain | ThePrintJagdish from Bahraich, a rickshaw puller who took small children to university, rests amid the lockdown.| Image: Praveen Jain | ThePrintHari Mangal, a rickshaw puller rests on his ride.| Photo: Praveen Jain | ThePrintNightlife in Kesar Bagh: A rickshaw puller sleeps in entrance of a shut liquor store. | Photograph: Praveen Jain | ThePrintBhim Singh from Nepal enjoying ludo at night time with Sunil Kumar who hails from Lakhimpur Kheri Photo: Praveen Jain | ThePrintChildren at evening at Tisri Basti near Pratap Bagh | Photograph: Praveen Jain | ThePrintA lone child plays on the road in the course of the night | Picture: Praveen Jain | ThePrintWith no individuals all-around, dogs on the streets of Lucknow | Image: Praveen Jain | ThePrintSecurity guard Manoj Kumar from Fatehpur Lal Bagh sits in an ATM booth| Image: Praveen Jain | ThePrintRajesh Sonkar, a vegetable seller, will take inventory of his items, Ram Prasad (at the rear of him), doing the job with a band firm, sits on a stationary rickshaw. | Image: Praveen Jain | ThePrint

