[sneak-peek:-black-canary-is-aware-it-can-be-a-man’s-environment-but-it’ll-be-absolutely-nothing-with-no-a-woman-or-a-lady-in-birds-of-prey]

In a adhere to-up to Suicide Squad, D.C. Comics is continuing the saga of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) just after her epic split with the Joker as she “joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a youthful lady from an evil criminal offense lord.”

James Brown gave us just one of the greatest lyrics of all time in his tune, “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”: This is a man’s planet / This is a man’s entire world / But it wouldn’t be nothing / Nothing at all devoid of a woman or a girl.



Information!

Seemingly, incels have nonetheless to get this memo, entirely discounting Birds of Prey mainly because it is not—wait for it—rife with sufficient sexual intercourse appeal, inspite of their intentional lack of ability to even track down the clit.

For instance, this soaked sock proper listed here:

Or this bout of pretend information in this article:

Not not like the unrealistic women they’ve dreamed in their heads, this narrative is fully wrong. As Monitor Rant pointed out in January, Birds of Prey truly outsold both of those Speculate Female and Suicide Squad on its very first day of pre-profits. Oh, curses! Seems like that pesky tiny principle referred to as “facts,” obtained in the way of misogyny once once again. Awesome check out, even though!

But like writer Clarkisha Kent currently explained to y’all, the girls and the gays will totally delight in this movie just good. And if you really don’t determine with people groups and are in fact open up to taking pleasure in nice matters, you will, as well!



In any case!

In an unique clip obtained by The Root, we are introduced to the ferocious Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and her killer pipes. No, severely, she got that Whitney Houston glass-breaking register. And which is not all her voice can do. But, I won’t destroy Black Canary’s large second for you.

As well as, the gang of women is very diverse—along with Robbie and Smollett-Bell, we have Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ali Wong, Ella Jay Basco and more.

I got to capture an advanced screening of the film and it’s complete of lady energy (seriously, the 1-consider fight scene is something else!) and campiness that’ll have each viewers member leaving with a large ol’ smile on their facial area. Hopefully, not induced by a chemical spill or anything. Fuck you, Joker!

Additionally, Jurnee shouted us out! Mini Tonja is form of stanning for the reason that she constantly required to be Jurnee’s ideal pal escalating up observing her on Complete Residence and other 90s television.

Go see this damn film.

Birds of Prey skates into theaters Friday, Feb. 7.