Snickers is aimed at student snackers with a limited edition exam bar

Snickers has further developed its famous brand promise “You are not you when you are hungry” by adapting the message to hungry students who are annoyed about the upcoming exam season.

A limited edition of the nougat, nut and caramel chocolate bar has been formulated. With the message “Exams can be stressful, don’t get hungry”, the Snickers exam bars are provided, each containing a motivating message such as “Do Well”, “Rock On” and “Shine On”. Aided by Tongue in Cheek Film shows how a full stomach exam can banish blues.

The comic campaign introduces a variety of humorous characters such as The Topper, The Borderline Case and The Optimist and gives insights into the different winning strategies of the students, for example guessing which topics lead to simply hoping for the best.

Akashneel Dasgupta, Chief Creative Officer – Delhi at BBDO India, said: “Every classroom is a microcosm of society. We find all kinds of characters, almost stereotypes. But two things that are common are that they are all stressed out during the exams and hunger makes it worse. It manifests itself in their behavior and everyone behaves in a way that is unusual for them. Snickers address their hunger attacks so they can do their best. And you can only be at your best when you are yourself and not hungry. “

The Mars Wrigley campaign follows the start of a new direction that aims to equip the world for the Super Bowl.

