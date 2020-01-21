Snickers teases its Super Bowl ads with the claim that it fixes “out of sorts” on game day

Snickers digs a large hole to solve the world’s troublesome problems, claiming that it will solve those problems during the Super Bowl.

The teasers created by BBDO New York and AMV BBDO show people with protective helmets digging on a construction site with shovels and heavy equipment and talking about the everyday inconveniences of the modern world that have brought them there.

The teasers say what made them dig the giant hole, things like people who speak hands-free in public, malnourished adult children who still live at home, selfie sticks, robocalls, and social media trolls. The text says: “The world is wrong. We’ll fix the problem on Super Bowl Sunday. “It is supported by the hashtag” #SnickersFixTheWorld “.

“We live in a world that feels uncomfortable today, and we have a great idea to do something about it,” said Josh Olken, Brand Director at Snickers. “Will it work? Who knows! But I think fans will enjoy our approach of fixing everything that is revealed in the full Super Bowl LIV ad.”

The chocolate bar celebrates the 10th anniversary of its awesome campaign “You are not you when you are hungry” with the phrase that the world is not quite itself.

Fans can also see the Snickers plan in action when the brand releases a special long-form version of its Super Bowl ad on its YouTube page later in the week. The Super Bowl ad will be released in the third commercial cut of the first quarter of the game.