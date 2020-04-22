Snitch’s Distancing Path to Mayor’s Proposal was inaugurated with Hitler Memes’ Penis Pics

Some people are less than thrilled about the New York City Mayor’s report when reporting on social workers.

Critics have found the idea to confuse their neighbors who do not follow the agony of a new high-powered coronavirus, as they have blown up the text and 3-1-1 implementation in their opinion of ” hell no. “

The intersection is filled with harsh complaints, middle finger cuts, photos of penises, Hitler comparisons and Karen memes, New York Post.

How do you report places that do not require community access? It’s simple: just take a picture and place it at 311-692. #AskMyMayor pic.twitter.com/WQdCcVf1Rl

– Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 18, 2020

“Partners! Put up any suspicious actions against the New York Ministry of Social Hygiene!” wrote a Twitter user alongside a picture of a Nazi soldier.

Another follower who wanted to report to de Blasio, Governor Cuomo, his daughter and George Stephanopoulos after their photos were fired did not wear a mask in recent weeks.

And there was a phone call from de Blasio having oral sex in a certain way.

“He was looking at me – and in line with my path,” said the caller, according to a photo of the 3-1-1 call given to the toilet.

pic.twitter.com/gIooZR6U4U

– Jason Hirsh (@ JHirsh5280) April 18, 2020

I want to report. @ NYGovCuomo, his daughter and. @ GStephanopoulos. # StayHome #deBlasioBrownShirts photo.twitter.com/CHxUn8t88M

– ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖ ԼԼ Ƴ 🍸 (@velvethammer) April 21, 2020

“Coofed” is a keyword used for coronavirus cough.

It stopped shortly after a poor price tag.

“The city has already begun to investigate everything before the information was disseminated,” an NYPD source said.

De Blasio first announced the line via Twitter on April 18 in which he urged Big Apple residents to take photos of sex offenders and report them.

Despite the setback, more than 14,000 reports have been collected, it said Wall Street Journal.

According to sources, no legal action has been taken against the offenders.

Check out the social media results below!

Neighborhood! Submit all suspicious actions against distance through the New York Ministry of Health! pic.twitter.com/1RiSehqakS

– David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 18, 2020

And just like that, you are a total lover.

– DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@ DeAnna4Congress) April 18, 2020

pic.twitter.com/zJ9AXEgdFO

– Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@ _wintergirl93) April 18, 2020

DON’T. BE. A. KAREN. #SaturdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/YVKqTvcOJB

– Girl ♥ ️Bot (@AMErikaNGIRLLL) April 18, 2020

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.