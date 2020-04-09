“SNL” airs this Saturday and adheres to social distance guidelines

“Saturday Night Live” airs this weekend on a show that respects the rules of social distance.

The comedy sketch show will include the “weekend update” news segment and original content from “SNL” cast members, the NBC said on Thursday.

The network said that the material would be produced remotely, in compliance with efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus. Part of the impact of the pandemic was the cessation of film and television production, including “Saturday Night Live.” That last original episode aired on March 7.

Although “SNL” is known for its guest hosts and musical artists, NBC did not immediately mention whether anyone outside the cast of the show would be part of this Saturday episode. EDT.

“Saturday Night Live” was hit this week by the death of veteran producer and music director Halwillner. He had not been diagnosed with COVID-19, but his symptoms were consistent with those caused by the coronavirus.

