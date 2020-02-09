“SNL” Cold Open ridicules Democrats of 2020 in the NH Debate Sketch

Saturday night live Alternately, they roasted each of the Democratic candidates in a parody of the party’s recent New Hampshire debate, and then joking about the future landing site of the gathering, they joked, “Let’s meet our future MSNBC staff.”

In the first place was the former leader Joe Bidenwho appeared in fourth place in Iowa with the typical biden openness and creepiness.

“Well, you know, I’ll be honest. Losing Iowa was a real kick in the nuts,” said Biden. “I’m not worried at all. Because when we get to South Kakalakie, Joe Biden will do what Joe Biden does best and sneak up on him from behind. Just when you think your leash is safe, my numbers will surprise you with a nice, sweet kiss on the neck. “

Bernie Sanders, played again by Larry David, raged about the Iowa snafu vote counter in the typical Old Man Yells at Cloud style.

“I can’t believe all of this chaos in Iowa happened because of an app. Hey, I have an idea for an app, it’s not called apps!” Sanders shouted. “No apps, no computers, no gadgets, no gimmicks. You come to your polling station, take a number like you do at the butcher, they call your ticket, you go to the counter and say to the man: “Give me a pound of what’s going to be bad.”

Andrew Yang felt an opening.

“Oh, the problem in Iowa was math, I wonder who they could have been reached to help them with that?” Yang asked sarcastically while pulling on his jacket lapel, which was adorned with a “MATH” needle. “Oh what, I meant because of my skin, racist.”

“I don’t want to talk about Iowa anymore, let’s talk about the here and now, okay?” Kate McKinnons weird excited Elizabeth Warren said and jumped in. “I am very confident about my chances in New Hampshire. I tend to really connect with New England mothers who have big dogs and rock a sleep vest seven days a week. New Hampshire, your state border likes Vermont kissing, but your bum rests on Massachusetts, so come over and sit on my lap! “

Rachel Dratch, playing Amy Klobuchar, struck a more reasonable tone.

“I just want to add that Senator Warren is not the only sensible candidate standing here in front of you,” said Klobuchar. “You’re looking at the other half of the New York Times approval. But guess Elizabeth is J. Lo and I am ShakiraAnd I tell Donald Trump that too. “And then she played the tongue-in-cheek that Shakira played on the Super Bowl halftime show.

Tom Steyer was definitely on something.

“I have my hand up now, I would like to speak. Notice me, thank you, ”said a goofily grinning Steyer. “I just want to say that I love everyone here. I mean, I agree with everyone, everyone, all of you. I’m sorry, I’m tripping over balls. “

“Okay, that’s my favorite part of the debate,” said a mockery Linsey DavisHere we ask about winning the black voice. I’ll start with you, Mayor Pete. “

“Oh, man,” a depressed one Pete Buttigieg said. “People say I’m not very popular with minorities. You called me Mayo Pete. But I assure you I’m not that keen.”

After the other six candidates made their final remarks, the moderators turned to Biden again.

“Mister. Biden, you have 60 seconds.”

“What? No, the doctor said I have 6 to 8 months,” answered an alarmed Biden.

“No, I meant for your final statement.”

“Oh ok. Well, I think there is only one thing left to say … Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!

Watch the video above about NBC.

Do you have a tip we should know? [Email protected]

,