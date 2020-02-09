SNL finally leaves Impressionist Chloe Fineman waiting for this year’s Oscar nominations

Chloe Fineman, Colin Jost, Michael Che Photo: Will Heath / NBC

The Saturday Night Live Cast Member Mill has ground many absurdly talented performers into an unpublished comedy meal. Just a brief overview of the washouts: Michaela Watkins, Sarah Silverman, Casey Wilson, Joan Cusack, Michael McKean, Mark McKinney, Jerry Minor, Tim Robinson, Jenny Slate, David Köchner, Rob Riggle, Laura Kightlinger, Harry Shearer (twice) and this Julia Lous What’s Name. Still, it’s a tough gig, and calling the big leagues doesn’t guarantee you can stay there, which means someone gets lost in chaos every season. Sometimes a struggling player appeals directly to the audience (like Bill Murray, who was almost fired after a couple of shows), while having a bit of luck with a character who kidnaps them to paradise. (Wayne Campbell by Mike Meyer, Pat by Julia Sweeney, Goat Boy – you see, they can’t all be classics.)

And sometimes a featured player just needs to take part in the weekend update and take up time and space to demonstrate the skills that are wasted on the bench. This was certainly the case with the new actress Chloe Fineman, who was hired in large part because of her reputation as an impressionist and had little opportunity to pretend to be someone else. (Thank you that producer Lorne Michaels has been obsessed with hiring high-profile callers lately or getting Kate McKinnon to dress up like any other male member of the Trump administration.) In the episode moderated by RuPaul last night Fineman finally got the bull by the horns and steered the show on her trail for four impressive and impressively fun minutes. Of impressions. In the old standby mode “Oscars Preview”, Fineman went through this year’s nominees when they were dealing with the other old standby mode “steering wheel game”. Do you know when the heroine comes out of a stressful situation and then behind the wheel of laughs her immobile vehicle? Fineman was able to make everyone of Lara Dern, Meryl Streep, Saiorse Ronan, Knives Outs Ana de Armas and Update Co-Anchor Colin Jost’s partner Scarlett Johansson a shy and inarticulate Timothée Chalamet. And when you ask about the steering wheel game that comes from three Little Women stars, it’s called a smart guy with a buggy character.