SNL Producing Original Content Remotely for a New Episode this Saturday

According to Collider, Saturday Night Live is set to return this weekend with original content. Segments will reportedly be produced remotely and it’s likely the one-off will be taped for broadcast instead of airing live.

The outlet shared NBC’s promise that there will be sketch material from other cast members, but nothing has yet been announced regarding who will be making appearances.

The episode will air in its usual time slot, this time without a host. Saturday Night Live is not returning to its normal schedule at the moment as this weekend’s show “is being considered a one-off” as the industry deals with the current shut down due to the global pandemic.

Before the shutdown, John Krasinski was slated to host the Lorne Michael’s award-winning late-night comedy showcase on March 28 with Dua Lipa scheduled as the musical guest. The one-off episode this weekend is expected to take aim at social distancing and Netflix’s Tiger King, especially since SNL’s Kate McKinnon is already set to play Tiger King’s Carole Baskin in an upcoming television series.

