[SNL Returns With Dem Presidential Candidates Taking on Coronavirus]

Saturday Night time Dwell returned tonight with a cold open that highlighted President Donald Trump‘s appointment of Vice President Mike Pence to head up the government’s reaction to the coronavirus danger, as effectively as the hottest developments with the Democratic presidential major.

The skit began with Beck Bennett portraying Pence in the White Residence Press Space: “President Trump has put me in cost of the coronavirus, even however I never think in science. And I have to confess, this illness has been pretty a exam of my religion. Just like dinosaur bones or Timothee Chalet.”

Bennett’s character then announced that they were being bringing in Dr. Ben Carson to enable, performed by Kenan Thompson.

“Hello. Hi. I’m Ben Carson. You know, the brain surgeon that they set in cost of housing and progress. Nicely, this is anything I essentially do know about, and relaxation assured, in my expert impression, it’s heading to be negative.”

As the press conference continued, a variety of Democratic presidential candidates interrupted, to offer their own suggestions on how to tackle the coronavirus issue and comment on the state of the race. A few estimates:

Joe Biden (played by tonight’s host, John Mulaney), referring to Biden’s victory in the South Carolina most important: “Guess who just kicked butt in South Cracker Barrel?”

Bernie Sanders (performed by Larry David): “Hey, what about me probably successful the nomination? Common health care does not audio much too mad now, does it?”

Elizabeth Warren (performed by Kate McKinnon): “We require anyone who can handle this that we can rely on. Mayor Bloomberg supported George W. Bush, he supported Lindsey Graham, he funded SARS. He invented site visitors. He was liable for McDonald’s serving spaghetti. He wrote and directed the film Cats…This is a poor person.”

Pete Buttigieg (played by Colin Jost): “Can I just mention, I’m the only prospect up right here who’s not going to eliminate.” [Klobuchar: “To Trump?”] “No, to the coronavirus. You’re all in extremely substantial possibility demographics.”

Amy Klobuchar (performed by Rachel Dratch), explained to Buttigieg: “Yeah, the complete average from the Midwest schtick is mine. So remain out of my centre lane, bitch. I’m from Minnesota, so I will cut you in line at Goal, son.”

Check out the movie over, by way of NBC.