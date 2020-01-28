Snoop Dog and 14 other artists who’d surprise you have never won a Grammy

The 62nd Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, January 26th. The Grammys celebrate the biggest names in music and their accomplishments last year. All music genres are awarded, from pop to gospel to comedy albums.

At the award ceremony, artists appear with nominated songs, new songs or medleys of hits.

This award ceremony is hosted by the Recording Academy and begins in 1959. Over the years, many artists have taken home awards for the Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and more.

However, there are some worthy artists who have never won the coveted prize, let alone been nominated. Although opinions about the awards have changed over the years and artists prefer fan-chosen awards, it is still an honor to win a Grammy.

Many big songs and albums were rejected this year because they were not nominated.

Here are 15 artists and bands that you would be surprised to know have never won a Grammy.

15 Snoop Dogg

With 16 nominations, he holds the record for most nominations without a win. He was nominated for the album of the year (including Teenage Dream with Katy Perry), the best rap song, the best rap performance by a duo / group, and more. Despite the endless nominations, he never brought the trophy home.

During a podcast interview, Snoop said that he is not interested in awards, but hates when people approach him.

14 Katy Perry

The Harleys in Hawaii singer has been nominated 13 times but has never won. At 5, Perry had the most number 1 songs by an artist on a single album. In fact, she ties the late Michael Jackson to most number 1 songs on a single album!

She has been nominated for the Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Record of the Year and many other awards. It’s crazy that she hasn’t won a single Grammy given the success of her career.

13 queen

One of the greatest rock bands of all time, Queen, was not awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award until 2018. Despite their four-time nomination, they have never won a Grammy trophy. They were nominated for the producer of the year, the best pop vocal performance of a duo / group, the best rock performance of a duo or group and the best arrangement for voices.

12 * NSYNC

Although * NSYNC is one of the greatest boy bands of all time, it has never been awarded a Grammy. They have been nominated eight times, including the best pop vocal album, the best record of the year, the best pop performance by a duo / group and others. However, bandmate Justin Timberlake has won ten times as a solo artist.

11 Diana Ross

She was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012, but other than that, she never won a single Grammy. Ross has been nominated 12 times, including “Record of the Year”, “Best Pop Vocal Performance Female” and more. During her solo career and her time at the Supremes, Ross became a legend on and off the stage. It’s shocking that she didn’t take a Grammy home with her.

10 Jonas brothers

The brothers were only nominated twice – once in 2008 as the best new artist and this past ceremony as the best duo / best group performance. This was for her comeback hit “Sucker”. Their comeback was the biggest event in 2019. They sold out their world tour and reached number one. A Grammy would be the icing on the cake.

9 Nicki Minaj

The star of “Starships” was nominated 10 times for her work, including “Best Rap Album”, “Best Rap Song” and “Album of the Year”. She wrote the awards in the past after Cardi B won the best rap album.

Her nominated album “Pink Friday” reached first place on the Billboard 200.

8 One direction

The biggest boy band of the 2010s took a break in 2016, a year after Zayn Malik left the band. Despite international success, the band has never been nominated for a Grammy.

Since then the band has sold 50 million records worldwide. Maybe when the band reunites, they will finally be nominated. Now the men as solo artists still have the chance to be nominated.

7 Sia

It is probably not a person alive who does not know Cheap Thrills. It was one of the greatest songs of 2016. Sia has been nominated several times for this song and its album and has not won a single Grammy Award. Sia is known for not showing her face, but showing her talent to the world.

6 Backstreet Boys

On the same level as * NSYNC, the Backstreet Boys are one of the most famous boy bands of all time. It’s hard to believe that the band has never won. They have been nominated 8 times, including “Record of the Year”, “Album of the Year”, “Best Pop Duo” / “Group Performance” and more. They were only nominated in 2018 for their comeback single “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”.

5 Kesha

“Praying” was one of her biggest songs and was nominated but didn’t win. Kesha performed well at the awards this year. In 2017 she brought her first two nominations – Best Pop Vocal Album, “Rainbow” and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Rainbow”. Kesha releases her third album High Road on January 31.

4 panic! at the disco

It is surprising that the most popular pop rock band of this generation has only been nominated twice and never won. Death of a Bachelor was nominated for the Best Rock album and “Pretty. Odd” was nominated for the Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package. The band now consists only of Brendon Urie.

3 OneRepublic

As a band, OneRepublic was nominated only once for their big hit “Apologize” (for the best pop performance of a duo / group with vocals). The band has never won. The group’s singer, Ryan Tedder, has won three times and has been nominated nine times. He is one of the largest music producers in the industry.

2 Jimi Hendrix

The rock star received a Lifetime Achievement Award 20 years after his death, but he had never won it before. He was nominated only once for “Star-Spangled Banner” as the best contemporary instrumentalist. His nomination was the year he died. In the end, he didn’t win.

1 The Spice Girls

Although the Spice Girls are the largest girl band in the world, they have never won a Grammy or been nominated. “Wannabe” earned a Song of the Year nomination. The group broke up several times and came back together. Most recently, they toured Britain without Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham in 2019.

