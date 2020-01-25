Snoop Dogg Boston Celtics show

DOGGY DOGG WORLD: Snoop Dogg – aka DJ Snoopadelic – took the stage The big earlier this week, and a few big names in Boston athletics were in the crowd to see him drop beats as if they were hot. We have been told that the iconic rapper was on his way to his recent Seaport show after sitting in the stands Celtics game. It seems that one of our basketball stars then did a spectator-switcheroo with Snoop, with Marcus Smart while playing the musician post game at a table next to the stand. On the other side of the stage people saw former Red Stockings excellent David Ortiz, who had been too TD garden earlier in the evening before we went to the show. The double-g legend was in Bay State to perform hits such as “Next Episode” and “G Thang” at a few local locations, but his itinerary also included a stop at Caroline’s Cannabis in Uxbridge. His visit to the Western Mass marijuana shop. Allegedly included taking photos with customers and rhymes for the hundreds of fans who gathered for a meet-and-greet.

BANKS-ING ON IT: Cambridgoers must keep an eye on Elizabeth Banks later this week, when the actress and director will parade through the streets as part of Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ Woman of the year festivities. The star generated by Pittsfield is planned as a guest of honor during the annual Harvard fanfare, which starts at 3 p.m. this Friday. She is expected to drive around Harvard Square before retiring to Farkas Hall and receiving her traditional roast and pudding pot. We are not sure about Banks’ plans in addition to participating in college use. But in recent years we have heard about various sightings of celebrities The Charles Hotel and at eateries such as Harvest and Benedetto. You know, just in case you’re casually in the area and wearing your best Joe Goldberg Baseball cap.

AS IF: Speaking of celebrities, we’ve been told that actress and activist Alicia Silverstone is also scheduled to swing through Greater Boston in the coming weeks. Silverstone, best known for the lead role as Cher in the classic ‘Clueless’ romcom from the 90s, is scheduled to serve as the keynote speaker for the Combined Jewish Philanthropies” 2020 Chai in the Hub event on the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Cambridge on February 8. In addition to her work on screen, the former teenage idol is recognized for her best-selling lifestyle books and her efforts in animal rights. She is expected to join the guests and the 12 young adults who will be celebrated for their personal and professional work in the Jewish community of Greater Boston during the annual affair.

WORK WOMAN: Newton native Brad Falchuk gives people a peek behind the scenes of the set of “The Politician” as a production for the Netflix Hit’s second season is apparently still ongoing. The writer and producer, who made the adjacent series Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy, shared a photo of one of the stars – namely his wife Gwyneth Paltrow – read a script and prepare for scenes that her husband would direct. The word is, the show is ready to return to the streaming site this summer. The eight new episodes allow us to follow the sociopathic over-performer Payton Hobart (played by Broadway great) again Ben Platt) in an election round – this time for the state senate – with the support of his always loyal crew of advisers.