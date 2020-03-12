Snoop Dogg is divided into the most valuable lesson that it taught Tupac

Snoop Dogg has shown that the most valuable lesson that he learned from the late rapper Tupac was music to develop “a different kind of work ethic.”

Snoop was a close friend and collaborator with the late rapper, who was killed during the shooting in a drive in September 1996.

Located in Instagram yesterday (11 March), Snoop shared a recent interview in which he took part, in which he was asked about what he learned about his friendship with Tupac.

“I think I learned from Tupac largely different work ethic,” – said Snoop. “I’ve always had a good work ethic, as far as I was timely, he was in sight and was a professional.

“But he just showed me how to be a little quicker to get to the meat, and not just listen to it all the time, not absorbing it, but more simply to do and keep doing it and do it. Let the engineer to mix it up and master NOT zakahaytsesya him, but zakahaytsesya in crafts, which can do this and continue to do so.

Snoop said: “It seems to me that it was passed on to me, and I’ll show it in his work ethic, respect to different things that I do, and before I diversify itself.

Rapper signed said he wanted to convey the work ethic he learned from Tupac, the younger generation, “to show them that you can do the same thing I do.”

Last month, the Tupac hologram was shown as part of a new set of future Supreme collection.

Hologram – it’s the same work, which is shown in the header sets Coachella Snoop and Dr. Dre, in which the late rapper performed “Hail Mary” and “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted”.