Snoop Dogg made a sandwich for Dunkin. It comes with a donut bun

Dunkin’s new menu item is approved by Snoop Dogg.

Starting Monday, the chain will be selling a pate with sausage, egg and cheese, which will be served on a glazed donut. The sandwich will only be available for a week and is the latest promotion for the vegetable protein since it was launched nationally in November.

The “Beyond D-O-Double G-Sandwich”, as it is said, was inspired by a “rapper’s passion for vegetable protein and a love of glazed donuts,” according to a press release. Dunkin’s first engagement with Snoop last year surprised customers in a TV advertising campaign with plant-based meat.

Snoop and Dunkin are opening a pop-up store at the end of this month that features a green tracksuit labeled “Glazzzed for Days” and other clothing. A start date has not yet been announced. Some Dunkin restaurants in the United States are giving away free samples of the original Beyond Sausage Sandwich on the morning of January 24th and 25th.

Beyond Meat was a hit for Dunkin. Dunkin CEO Dave Hoffmann recently said the Beyond Sausage Sandwich is the second best-selling product in Dunkin’s Manhattan stores after the classic bacon, egg, and cheese bagel. The sandwich sales were more than twice as expected. The response was so great that the national rollout was accelerated by two months.

The pork halo effect has also spread to other chains. Burger King launched the Impossible Whopper in August after the test “went extremely well”. Tim Hortons and some McDonalds in Canada also sell Beyond Meat sandwiches.

The trend towards meat replacement proteins could be a blessing for these chains. Barclays predicts that the alternative meat sector could generate sales of around $ 140 billion in the next ten years, with around 10 percent of the global meat industry involved. Jefferies predicts that the alternative meat market could generate annual sales of $ 240 billion worldwide by 2040.

For Beyond, the enthusiasm has brought its profits since the IPO in May 2019. The stock made its Wall Street debut in May at $ 25 a share and rose to nearly $ 240 before falling back to its current price of around $ 105. The stock rose 40% this year.

