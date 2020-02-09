Snoop Dogg pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in a new emotional interview

Snoop Dog paid tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant and described him as “a great leader and role model.”

In an emotional interview with Ice Cube on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Snoop, a fan of LA Lakers, said he would miss Bryant “dearly” before adding that Bryant’s legacy would inspire young athletes and artists in the years to come.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others.

Snoop said: “The younger generation of basketball players all look up to him. The younger generation of rappers all look up to him. “

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPseFJREEZY [/ embed]

He continued: “Even a rapper like me – who was older than him – I looked up to him because he showed me ways to become a better person, a better father, a better man.

“He was just a great leader and a great role model and we will miss him very much.”

Ice Cube also paid tribute, adding, “What I loved about Kobe is that he wasn’t just satisfied with God’s talents. He even wanted to be better than what God gave him … that’s an amazing person.

“… he showed you that you can always go further … we loved Kobe’s spirit more than anything else.”

Kobe Bryant plays for the Lakers in 2015. Photo credit: Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

Bryant’s death triggered a plethora of honors, including Kanye West, Drake, Matty Healy, Travis Barker, and many more.

Beyonce shared a photo of Bryant kissing his daughter’s head as they sat on the pitch at a Los Angeles Lakers game. “I will continue to pray diligently for your queens,” Beyonce wrote. “You are deeply missed, beloved Kobe.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers flea meanwhile described the athlete as “an icon of the LA landscape”.

“He was someone we all loved,” said the bass player. “He came to the Lakers when he was 17 – I met him when I was 17. He came as this arrogant boy who shot wild 3s in his first game … but he was always a leader, always brave. Over the course of his career, he became more humble and friendlier and learned how to raise his teammates.

“Then he retires and we watch him continue to develop,” added Flea. “He’s a storyteller: he displays children’s books, he coaches a girls’ basketball team – and it’s just devastating [and also losing] his beautiful little girl [Gianna].”