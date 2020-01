Snow amount 22-23. January – KWWL

The last round of snow fell 1 to 3 inches of snow in Eastern Iowa. This time it was a “wet” snow that made it easier to compact and melt on roads when they were treated with salt.

Here is a list of sums from all over Eastern Iowa. click HERE for an updated snowfall map from Iowa State University Environmental Mesonet.

City, villagequantityWaterloo airport1.8Dubuque airport2.2Cedar Rapids2.2Iowa City2.0Anamosa 3SSW, IA2.0Belle Plaine2.0Bellevue LD 12, IA1.5Cedar Rapids (NE) 2.5Center Junction2.1Central City3.0CHARLES CITY, IA3.2CLUTIER, IA2.0COGGON, IA3.0CRESCO 1NE, IA1.8Decorah 7.9 ENE2.3Dubu # 3, IA2.2Dubuque L & D 11, IA2.0ELKADER 6SSW, IA1.9Ely 0.5 SE1.8Evansdale3.0Fairfax2.3FAYETTE, IA2.8GRUNDY CENTER, IA1.0GUTTENBERG L & D 10, IA3.0Hazleton2.0HiaWatha2.8I 0IOWA FALLS, IA1.5 Kalona 7.3 NNW1.5Lowden1.5MANCHESTER NO. 2, IA2.7Marion2.1Monticello, IA3.0Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW2.0New Hampton4.0Parnell 0.1 SSW2.0Postville 5.5 NE2.8Randalia2.8Rickardsville1.8Riverside1.5Rowley3.0Solon 0.3 ESE2.5ST ANSGAR, IA3.6TOLA2.2NI2. 5VINTON, IA2.0VOLGA 1NE, IA3.0WASHINGTON, IA2.2Wellman 4.0 E1.0West Chester2.5