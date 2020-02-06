Snow cover Texas, Oklahoma; Deep south to see storms

Heavy snowfall in Oklahoma triggered the closure of state legislation, and dozens of traffic accidents were reported in the Oklahoma City area.

Photo: CNN

EL PASO, Texas (AP) – A severe winter storm in the central United States dropped snow to El Paso, Texas on Wednesday, while areas in the deep south were threatened by storms such as tornadoes and heavy rainfall.

From the northeast of Oklahoma to the Great North Woods of Maine, warnings or warnings of winter storms applied on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service said. In the meantime, the Storm Prediction Center announced that storms that could generate hail, 95 km / h wind and vortices are possible in much of Mississippi and Alabama.

The threat spread to the border regions of Tennessee, and forecasters said bad weather could continue after dark.

Postman Pablo Salinas from San Elizario said the weather and traffic accidents almost doubled his trip from south to El Paso on Wednesday.

“There were four accidents. You have closed I-10. I was almost an hour late, ”said Salinas.

By noon, Salinas said, about 10 centimeters of snow had melted, and just a little snow would dust off the palm trees on the street and the red rocky hills above.

El Paso International Airport recorded 5 cm of snow on Wednesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist David Hefner, who said the city has an average of 17.5 cm of snow per season.

Hefner said the snow tended to melt quickly.

“We can get 4-5 inches overnight and it’s usually gone the next afternoon,” Hefner said.

The weather service forecast sunny skies for El Paso on Thursday and a maximum of around 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

However, it was expected that freezing temperatures would maintain snow accumulations from the Red River Valley in Texas to Oklahoma on Wednesday and that school systems in those areas would remain closed on Thursday.

The winter storm caused an accumulation of several vehicles on an Interstate 70 bridge in central Missouri on Wednesday. Most of the time, however, he missed a parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.

The National Weather Service initially predicted 5 to 7.6 centimeters of snowfall along the parade route. The National Weather Service meteorologist, Jimmy Barham, said the storm shifted slightly and spared fans except for a few storms.

The snowfall in the east was heavier when, at noon, several tractor units and cars collided on a bridge over the Missouri River near Rocheport and traffic stopped west on the Interstate. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White said at least one person was taken off the scene in an ambulance.

The Missouri Department of Transportation warned drivers of severe weather on the road.

When the storm broke, officials from the University of Missouri announced that classes would no longer take place after 1:00 p.m. and Jefferson City closed their offices at 10 a.m.

In Oklahoma, both the State House and the Senate were closed due to snow weather, and the annual Rose Day anti-abortion rally, which usually attracts hundreds to the State Capitol, has been postponed.

Department of Public Security spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said that Highway Patrol police officers caused more than two dozen accidents in the Oklahoma City area early Wednesday, including some with injuries after several inches of snow fell overnight.

“The biggest impact is the growling traffic through tricky semis,” said Stewart.

In Arkansas, up to a quarter of an inch of ice and 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.5 centimeters) of snow were possible in the state’s northwest, according to forecasters.

The rest of the state should get heavy rain on Wednesday.

Snow was also expected to spread to Illinois, Michigan and other parts of the Midwest on Wednesday and Thursday before reaching the northeast on Friday, the weather service said.