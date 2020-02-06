Snow covers Texas, Oklahoma; Deep South to see the storms – KGET 17

EL PASO, Texas (AP) – A powerful winter storm in the central United States caused snow to fall as far south as El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, as areas of the far south were at risk of bad weather, including tornadoes and torrential rain, forecasters said. .

Winter storm warnings or advisories were in effect from northeast Oklahoma to the Great North Woods of Maine on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service announced. Meanwhile, the Storm Prediction Center said storms likely to generate hail, 60 mph (95 km / h) winds and spins were possible over much of Mississippi and Alabama. The threat has spread to the border regions of Tennessee, and forecasters said bad weather could continue after dark.

Postman Pablo Salinas, of San Elizario, said weather and traffic accidents almost doubled his route to south of El Paso on Wednesday.

“There were four accidents. They closed I-10. I was almost an hour late, ”said Salinas.

At noon, Salinas said that about 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow had melted, with only a little snow dusting the palm trees lining the street and the red rock hills above.

El Paso International Airport recorded 2 inches (5 centimeters) of snow on Wednesday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist David Hefner, who said the city averaged 6.9 inches (17.5 centimeters). ) of snow per season.

Hefner said the snow tends to melt quickly.

“We can get 4-5 inches overnight and it’s usually gone the next afternoon,” said Hefner.

The weather service forecasts sunny skies and a maximum of around 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) for El Paso on Thursday.

However, freezing temperatures are expected to preserve Wednesday’s snowfall in the Red River Valley of Texas through Oklahoma, prompting school systems to remain closed in these areas on Thursday.

The winter storm caused several vehicles to pile up on an Interstate 70 bridge in central Missouri on Wednesday, but mostly missed a parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.

The National Weather Service initially planned for 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7.6 centimeters) of snowfall along the parade route. But National Weather Service meteorologist Jimmy Barham said the storm had moved slightly, sparing fans except all but a few.

Snowfall was heaviest in the east, where several semi-trailers and passenger vehicles collided around noon on a bridge over the Missouri River near Rocheport, blocking westbound traffic on the highway. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White stated that at least one person was taken to the scene in an ambulance.

The Missouri Department of Transportation warned drivers against traveling in the storm as road conditions worsened.

As the storm hit, officials at the University of Missouri announced that no classes would take place after 1 p.m. and Jefferson City closed at 10 a.m.

In Oklahoma, the State House and the Senate have both closed due to snowy conditions, and the annual Rose Day anti-abortion rally which typically draws hundreds to the State Capitol has been postponed.

Patrol soldiers committed more than two dozen accidents in the Oklahoma City area early Wednesday, some of them with injuries, after several inches of snow fell overnight, spokeswoman for the ministry said. Public Safety, Sarah Stewart.

“The biggest impact has been the traffic scolded by half jack knives,” said Stewart.

In Arkansas, forecasters said that up to a quarter of an inch of ice and 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.5 centimeters) of snow were possible in the northwest part of the state. The rest of the state was to receive heavy rain on Wednesday.

Snow was also expected to spread to Illinois, Michigan and other parts of the Midwest Wednesday and Thursday before reaching northeast on Friday, the weather service said.

Associated Press reporters Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas; Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City, Missouri; Terry Wallace in Dallas and Sean Murphy and Ken Miller in Oklahoma City contributed to this report