Snow moon to shine all weekend

February 7 (UPI) – The next full moon will officially appear on Sunday, February 9. However, according to NASA, the moon will also be full on Friday and Saturday evenings, making this weekend a full moon weekend.

The second full moon of winter, the only full moon in February, is sometimes referred to as the snow moon. The full moon takes its nickname from the lunar naming traditions of the Indian tribes in the northeast.

“All over North America, there are many different tribes with different languages ​​and different names for the full moons throughout the year,” said NASA.

The snow moon arrives during one of the snowiest months of the year. Heavy snowstorms that covered the northeast in January and February made hunting difficult for Native Americans. That is why some tribes called the second full moon of winter storm moon or hunger moon.

Maine Farmer’s Almanac first published nicknames for Calendar’s full moon in the 1930s.

Cherokee Indians refer to the February full moon as the boned moon, another indication of the scarcity of the season.

This year’s snow moon reached its highest brightness on Sunday morning at 2:33 a.m.

On Saturday evening, as dusk changes into darkness, Regulus, the brightest star in the Leo constellation, will follow the path of the moon into the eastern sky.

“Since the moon faces the sun at full moon, the full moon in February mimics the path of the sun in six months or early August,” said EarthSky. “From all over the world, like the February full moon, the August sun rises north of the right east and sets north of the right west.”

While some refer to this weekend’s full moon as a supermoon, not everyone agrees on the definition of the term and whether or not the full moon in February is considered one.

Supermoons are full moons that occur when the moon is much closer to Earth or those that occur during the Perigean part of the moon’s orbit. February is the fourth next of the 13 full moons occurring in 2020.

Some sources consider the four closest full moons to be super moons, while others claim that only the two closest full moons, the full moons of March and April, are considered super moons.