Snow storm warning until 6:00 p.m. CST

Issued by the National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Franklin County

… THE BLIZZARD WARNING STAYS THIS UNTIL 6PM CST

EVE…

… WIND CHILL ADVISORY FROM 6 PM TO NOON

CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT … The Blizzard terms and conditions continue to apply to the Blizzard warning

currently and are expected to decrease by the late

Afternoon to early evening. Winds as high as 45 miles an hour.

Very cold wind chills are expected for the Wind Chill Advisory.

Wind cold to 30 below zero.

* WHERE … in northern Iowa.

* WHEN … For the snow storm warning until 6 p.m. CEST that evening.

For the Wind Chill Advisory from 6 p.m. this evening until 12 p.m.

CST Sunday.

* IMPACT… The view is significantly reduced to near zero

sometimes in rural areas. The cold wind showers could lead to this

Frostbite on exposed skin in just 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONS / PREPARATIONS …

Travel should only take place in emergencies. If you have to

Travel, take a survival kit for the winter. When you’re stranded

stay with your vehicle. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat and

Gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from

you can get under 5 1 1.

