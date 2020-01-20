SNP attacks Conservatives because it did not meet the goal of resettling refugee children

The SNP urged British authorities to step up their humanitarian efforts after it became clear that the Home Office would not fulfill its commitment to resettle 3,000 refugee children by 2020.

New figures show that as of September, a total of 1,712 vulnerable children had been resettled across the UK – well below target.

SNP MP Stuart McDonald contrasted British performance with that of Scotland.

He said that 3,240 Syrian refugees of all ages have been resettled in Scotland, after fleeing the conflict in their country of origin, since 2014.

The Scottish government welcomed the 2,000th Syrian refugee at the end of 2017, reaching its target of vulnerable people resettlement three years ahead of schedule.

British officials say their resettlement program is one of the best in the world, but points out that it also has other ways to protect refugees.

McDonald said: “Scotland has a long history of welcoming refugees and asylum seekers to our communities. Our society has always been enriched by welcoming those who need it.

“Inclusiveness and compassion should be the guiding principles of our humanitarian efforts.

“Most of us cannot imagine the difficulties faced by those who have seen their security, freedom and way of life uprooted by conflict and violence beyond their control.

“The hostile environment, the Windrush scandal, the Go Home vans, the evictions of inhuman locks, the detention of children and pregnant women in Dungavel – these are the legacies of a carefree and poisoned immigration program and a flawed asylum system imposed by successive insensitive conservative governments.

“The Tories seem to be far from reaching their goal of resettling refugee children – the most vulnerable people imaginable.”

SNP figures refer to resettled refugees rather than those seeking asylum in the United Kingdom.

A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said: “Since 2010, we have provided asylum, resettlement or some other form of protection to more than 100,000 people, including 41,000 vulnerable children.

“In fact, since 2016, the UK has resettled more refugees outside of Europe than any other EU state and we will continue to do everything we can to help the most vulnerable in the world.

“Protecting vulnerable children remains our priority and we continue to work with a wide range of local authorities to increase the number of areas that welcome and support people seeking asylum.”

Officials said the UK had committed £ 2.81 billion in response to the Syrian crisis, its single largest response to a single humanitarian crisis.

The spokeswoman added: “Our aid provides vital support to millions of Syrians, helps refugees to stay in the countries of the region and enables their host communities to welcome them.

“We are helping the governments of Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey to cope with the prolonged presence of refugees and to allow Syrian refugees to remain in the region until they can return safely to Syria. ”