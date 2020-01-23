“So angry”: customers degenerate as Total Cover awning company retreats

Key points:

Liquidation of Total Cover could cause customers to lose money

Clients must now wait for liquidators to assess the situation

They expressed anger and regret at paying the full amount

These customers could have asked for a deposit

If the business had agreed, smaller amounts could have been lost

Just when summer was at its peak, an Auckland company selling umbrellas and awnings sank, leaving customers feeling the heat.

Total Cover New Zealand has, since yesterday, been in the hands of liquidator Russell Moore and Stephanie Jeffreys of liquidator Grant Thornton who have not yet published their first report.

Customers express their anger on social networks, one complaining about an order placed three months ago but still not satisfied.

“We are some of the customers who paid for the installation of the awnings and we heard nothing. Their phone lines are down, their web page was suddenly deleted. Help us,” said the customer.

“We paid in October, we were told it would be four to six weeks but there was no communication.”

Another customer wrote on Total Cover’s social media page: “We too are in the same boat. We paid in full and heard nothing. So angry.”

“I went to their premises today at Piermark Rd and they are closed, the phones and the website down,” wrote a third client.

“This company treats its customers horribly and I recommend avoiding them,” said another.

The Total Cover website and 0800 number no longer work.

The company said it sold “retractable awnings with the best German components, fall / coffee screens to surround your terrace or patio, fixed frame awnings to create your outdoor room, shade sails of all shapes and sizes and corner awnings to improve storefronts or store entrances. We are committed to providing the best service and advice possible. “

Corporate Office records indicate that the directors are Bernard and David Boue-Mandil from New Caledonia and Andrew Brown from Northcote Point. The shareholders are Bernard, David and Rudy Boue-Mandil and Brown.

The company was only incorporated at the end of 2018 and described its activities like layout, manufacturing and workshop installation.

Its head office has just been changed to that of accountants Lockhart O’Shea. Ken O’Shea of ​​this company said that if customers had questions, they should speak to the directors of Total Cover.

When asked how they would do it, O’Shea replied that he could direct any inquiries directly.

Moore of Grant Thornton said the liquidators were legally required to publish the first report in a week, but warned that it could be “quite short in detail” since the appointment had only taken place and it would take a some time to undertake full investigations.

When asked what was wrong and whether customers who paid for all of the goods would get deliveries and facilities, Moore replied that no answer could be given at this point. And he does not expect that much will change once the initial report is published, as it will take much more than a week to undertake what is necessary.

But that would give contact information and he said customers could get in touch with any questions.

Not many responses were available at this time.

“We have to see if there is still a business, what can be recovered, what assets there are, Inland Revenue, creditors, etc.,” he said today.

“We spend a little time looking at all of this and the impact on people, but I can’t comment because it is too early,” said Moore.

.