“So Classic Car Show” rooms in Gulfport help veterans

GULFPORT, Florida (WFLA) – The 11th annual So Classic Car Show will take over 49th Street South, bringing St. Petersburg and Gulfport together.

Stroll through classic cars from the 1920s to today’s show cars.

This year, over 90 trophies will be awarded in 10-year increments, starting with the oldest registered car.

The So Classic Car Show gives veterans something back through VetSports. The nonprofit was founded in 2012 by three fighting wounded veterans.

VETSports aims to set the standard for improving the physical, mental and emotional health of veterans through sport, physical activity and social engagement.

All brands and models can register for the So Classic Car Show. Entry is FREE.

The So Classic Car Show will go to the trolley marketplace on February 1st at 11:00 a.m.

