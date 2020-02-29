The South Carolina most important is happening Saturday, and with just one day to go the candidates are pulling out all the stops.

Tom Steyer received very a bit of interest Friday evening at a campaign party ni South Carolina in which, for every BuzzFeed Information, Juvenile and Yolanda Adams executed.

And there is movie of Steyer dancing to “Back That Azz Up.” No, critically.

Tom Steyer’s onstage dancing to Back That Azz Up pic.twitter.com/REXSh5qUXW — Ryan Brooks (@ryanbrooks) February 29, 2020

pic.twitter.com/p2dpU8Uhwt — Ryan Brooks (@ryanbrooks) February 29, 2020

You are welcome. pic.twitter.com/2eV97qFgUw — Jim Newell (@jim_newell) February 29, 2020

The films have gotten very a bit of notice on social media, and even following Steyer’s marketing campaign for the presidency is over, nicely, he’ll generally have these moments to recall.