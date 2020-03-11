so it is! – News News

% MINIFYHTML6d28ee188d7ec67515213bf82943ee2011%

It seems that Chris Brown and the mother of his eldest son, his daughter Royalty, have made things work for their sake! After all, a 5-year-old girl is her priority and adults are ready to civilize if it comes to her well-being.

Chris Brown and Nia Guzman have had a pretty tough start, but these days, things look different and their co-growth is much more harmonious and efficient.

Moreover, the intention of doing the best for her daughter has also made her relationship overall much better than in the past.

A source close to the former tells HollywoodLife that ‘Chris associates very well with Nia because they decided long ago to make things work for the benefit of the royal family. (To Chris, she is) the most important girl in her life and he is willing to do whatever it takes to show her how much her parents love her and that she sees how well they gather. “

Overall, it seems that Chris and Nia are pretty friendly these days.

A few days ago, on March 8, they even met to attend their daughter’s soccer games and proved to be very supportive and loving parents.

They focused on being there for him and not on their boredom between them and it helped them stay friendly all the time while they were in the company of others.

In fact, it was really important to the singer that he was there with both Royalty and his mother.

‘Despite Chris’s celebrity status, he does not spend his job giving a normal education and that is why things like attending his football games are so important. Chris has matured from the leaps and bounds and his priorities have completely changed, ”as he welcomed his daughter, the source also served.



