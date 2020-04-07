So Ji Sub Announces Marriage For Jo Eun Jung

Actor So Ji Sub is now officially!

On April 7, the actor agency presented the following statement:

Hello. This is a 51K.

Today we are pleased to announce that our actor So Ji Sub has something to celebrate.

So Ji Sub has found someone who is famous with her and have a knot.

The bride announced her relationship in 2019 promising to be a trustworthy and loving life partner, and she became law partner today, April 7, when she registered her marriage.

After the likes of So Ji Sub and Jo Eun Jung who want to carefully capture the most important and joyous time of their lives, they decide to have a quiet party with just the immediate family, and provide the most dissatisfaction and hope at this time. all facing difficulties, donating 50 million won to the Good Neighbor and providing tablets and smartphones to children with limited educational support.

We give thanks for all those who love and support So Ji Sub, and as consideration for a non-celebrity couples, we ask for understanding that public order is not reveals details about the wedding.

We ask the couple to start a new life.

So Ji Sub will continue to give her a lot more excitement as an actor.

Thank you very much.

When asked by News1, 51K also explained, “So Ji Sub is not young, and she naturally decides to marry after seeing each other in a positive way,” adding, “This is not a gun marriage.”

Jo Eun Jung made her television debut as a reporter for various play programs at OGN, and she continued her career as a reporter on SBS’s “E-news Exclusive,” where she interviewed So Ji Sub in 2018. She left the program later years.

Happy bride!

