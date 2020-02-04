So Ji Sub joins Kim Woo Bin, Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Tae Ri and more in the next film

On February 4, it was reported that So Ji Sub had been cast in director Choi Dong Hoon’s next film.

Choi Dong Hoon’s upcoming film is a science fiction film about aliens living in Korea and is said to be an extension of his previous work, “Jeon Woo-chi: The Taoist Wizard”. He drew a lot of attention for his stellar actors: Yum Jung Ah, Kim Woo Bin, Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Tae Ri, Jo Woo Jin, Honey Lee and Kim Eui Sung.

A source from So Ji Sub quickly confirmed the news, saying, “So Ji Sub has confirmed its appearance in director Choi Dong Hoon’s new project. The film in question is top secret, so we cannot give details on the role that So Ji Sub will play. “

This is the first time that So Ji Sub has worked with Choi Dong Hoon. As So Ji Sub is currently in the middle of filming “Confession”, he will join the new project as soon as he can.

The film will be produced in two episodes and is scheduled to premiere in 2021. Similar to “With the Gods”, both parts of the series will be filmed at the same time. The shooting should start in March for a total period of ten months.

Source (1) (2)

