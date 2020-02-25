so-ju-yeon-discusses-romantic-chemistry-with-kim-min-jae-in-“dr.-romantic-2”

So Ju Yeon lately took time for a picture shoot and interview with the magazine Nylon Korea.

The actress has been obtaining highlight for her role as the bright and helpful doctor Yoon Ah Reum in “Dr. Intimate 2.” In unique, viewers are displaying love for her chemistry with Kim Min Jae’s character Kang Eun Tak.

When asked about acting out the romance with Kim Min Jae, she commented, “All of us actors get alongside seriously effectively and dangle out jointly often. For the reason that we have gotten so near, it is essentially a lot more difficult to convey depth when performing out the adore line.”

On what form of actress she aspires to be, So Ju Yeon shared, “I want to appear approachable and not pretentious to viewers and grow to be a organic actress who would make them wonder if I am genuinely like the character in actual lifestyle.”

So Ju Yeon’s whole picture shoot and job interview will be offered in the March situation of Nylon Korea.

The finale of “Dr. Romantic” will air on February 25 at 9: 40 p.m. KST.

Check out So Ju Yeon in the most recent episode beneath:

