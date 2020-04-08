So the Nintendo Switch is sold worldwide, with third-party vendors listing it almost double-Eurogamernet

The Nintendo Switch was already experiencing some stock issues earlier this year, but things have only worsened since the outbreak of the coronavirus forced millions to stay home – and now it’s practically impossible to find a console online. Well, without paying twice the original price.

A quick browse of the official Nintendo UK store, showing almost every version of the game, Curious PC World and Argos console not stocked – a gray version on Argos and a limited stock of Nintendo Switch Lite. The same situation is seen on eBay, where most authorized retailers are out of stock and the only lists remaining are second-hand.

According to the retailer speaking to Gamesindustry.biz, the light has not been sold yet because customers are “after playing something on TV with their kids.” Instead, many people are opting for the PS4 or Xbox One, though the stock is also in short supply for this console.

The scarcity appears to provide a golden opportunity for resellers, many of whom are currently paying almost double – or more – the cost of the Nintendo Switch. On Amazon Maison, the standard Nintendo Switch’s lowest listed price is currently moving between 525 and 555.53, while 479 is the lowest for the gray version of the console. The extremely popular Animal Sapphire Crossing Edition of the Switch, meanwhile, can be found at the cheapest 689 here.

For reference, the standard price of the Nintendo Switch on the official UK store is usually 279.99, while the Animal Crossing version is 319.99.

It is noteworthy that before the social gap was even more common in the UK, the supply of Nintendo Switch was inconsistent: but the situation with coronavirus (pandemic) became worse across the country (or continent). Before the supply was almost immediately sold out yesterday – Games apparently caught a lot of switch bundles yesterday and the website experienced some problems with very tight demand. Fitness Game Ring Fit Adventure stockings were sold several weeks before a brief reappearance on the game’s website last week. Emphasize it briefly.

Internet: Game UK has stocked the Nintendo Switch

Game UK: pic.twitter.com/ZhQfbbSrEJ

– Andy Flush (@ AndyFF94) April 7, 2020

I got a notification and went to buy the switch @ gameadigital put them back in stock, put them in my basket then got this when I tried to check? I just want to play Animal Crossing for my birthday ??? pic.twitter.com/oyFOjJpbfI

– Sparrow (@ banditbron98) April 7, 2020

EuroGamer has contacted Nintendo at the Euro Store when customers can expect a return of stocks. Hopefully, the answers will be similar to those given by Nintendo’s spokesman for North America, who told Gamesindustry.biz for North America that “more systems are in place”.