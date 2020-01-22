So you can be in the audience

“The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” is undoubtedly one of the most popular late night shows today. That’s because viewers just can’t get enough of the Grammy and Emmy Awards host Jimmy Fallon. According to NBC, Fallon “brings a rapid energy into the famous NBC franchise with his inviting interview style, his penchant for audience participation, his eye-catching imitations and innovative sketches.”

At the same time, “The Tonight Show” has been known for incomparable late night entertainment for almost 30 years. And before Fallon, the show featured prestigious hosts like Jay Leno and Johnny Carson.

With everything we love about “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” there is no doubt that you would be interested in watching the show live. Fortunately for you, we have some details:

20 Make sure the ticket waiting list plan is published

It’s really helpful to check the show’s calendar regularly so you know what dates are still open. The NBC ticket website states: “We publish tickets for one month at a time. We usually open the waiting list for each month in the first week of the previous month. This means that the waiting list for April tickets is opened in the first week of March, the waiting list for May tickets in the first week of April, etc. “

19 Follow the show on Twitter

NBC’s ticket website also says, “Please consult The Tonight Show’s official Twitter ticketing account at @FallonTix and this ticketing page for the first week of the month for ticket release date information. “In the meantime, feedback has been given by Yelp, and he also said,” I think they also have a chance to win passports every week on a Twitter challenge where they have to list a place and you have to find them. “

18 Register for the show

The NBC ticket website states: “You must register with 1iota to apply for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tickets. We recommend that you do this before ticket approval by clicking here: Tonight Show Member Sign-Up. When you apply for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon tickets, you will automatically be placed on a waiting list. You do not have a ticket at this time. If we can fulfill your ticket request, we will contact you at least two weeks before the recording to let you know that you have received tickets. “

17 Never try to buy a ticket

Sure, you can find someone outside the studio trying to sell you a ticket. However, you should never really accept it as this may be the reason why you cannot watch the show live. The NBC ticket website states: “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and NBC reserve the right to cancel tickets that are believed to have been bought or sold. Each ticket can be revoked at any time at the discretion of the show staff. “

16 Try to get a standby card

If you’re not lucky enough to get a ticket, you can also try getting yourself ready for a show. However, if you manage to get a standby card, your hopes will not come up. The NBC ticket website states: “Standby cards do not guarantee access, but if we have additional tickets or cancellations, these seats can become available for the standby line.”

15 Never leave the standby line

Once you have received a standby card, it is very important that you stay in line. The NBC ticket website states: “Once a person has queued on 49th Street (between 5th and 6th Avenue, starting with the Tonight Show sign), they CANNOT go to their original place in return to the queue. A person cannot arrive earlier and hold places that other people can join later, and cannot replace anyone who has a place for them in the row. “

14 Join #FallonTicketFriday

According to NBC, “We give two VIP tickets on Fridays to watch our show the following week. On these Fridays, the show’s official Twitter account, @FallonTonight, sends a tweet during the day with the hashtag #FallonTicketFriday and an important question about the show. The first Twitter user who follows us and responds successfully to @FallonTonight will be selected as the winner with the correct answer AND the hashtags “#FallonTicketFriday” or “#FallonTicketGiveaway” (subject to verification of eligibility). “

13 Note the age requirements of the show

The show’s strict rule says: “You have to be at least 16 years old to take part at the time of recording. People under the age of 16 will not be admitted to the show regardless of whether a parent or guardian is present. Everyone in your reservation group must have a valid I.D. Date of birth included on arrival. “

12 You can only watch one program every six months

As you can imagine, there are a lot of people who really want to see “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” live. Therefore, the show limits the frequency with which you can come over. The NBC ticket website states: “Due to the limited number of shows per season and the high demand for tickets, individuals cannot do more than one tap show in a six-month period. This applies both if you are the reservation holder or the guest of a reservation holder. “

11 Be prepared for a rigorous security check

As user Trina D. wrote on Yelp, “Once you’ve passed the guards, your ID will be checked against the tickets and you’ll go through a thorough security check, much like TSA.” “They will control you through security and give you your ticket. Then you have some time to kill in the Peacock Lounge.”

10 Follow the dress code

Just like in other shows, “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon has a dress code for the live audience. The NBC ticket website says: “The dress code is smart casual. Remember that you may be in front of the camera. “To put it clearly, it was also stipulated that” costumes are not allowed “.

9 Be prepared to stay longer than an hour

The NBC ticket website also says: “It takes about an hour and thirty minutes to record. Participants can expect a total of approximately three hours from check-in to the end of the show. Most recordings of ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ end at 6:30 p.m. for 5:00 p.m. Show, with the end of the recording around 9:30 p.m. for 8pm show. “

8 Do not take large bags with you

You may want to think twice about coming with a large bag. The NBC ticket website states: “No backpacks, luggage or large shopping bags are allowed in the studio or in the Peacock Lounge.” It also says: “There is no place where bags can be stored on site, large items elsewhere , “

7 Keep your group size at four

Apparently you can’t really watch the show live with a large group of friends. On the NBC ticket website, this is pretty clear. It says: “Due to the limited studio space, a group ticket is not available and groups with more than four people are not admitted. Ticket reservations made under different names cannot be combined to accommodate a group of more than four people. “

6 It is important to arrive early

Especially if you want a standby card, the NBC ticket website says: “Standby cards are distributed at 9:00 a.m., but the standby line usually starts a few hours earlier. There is no standard time for the standby line to start, and there is no guaranteed number of people that we can pick up from standby on any given day. “

5 If you need special support, inform the show immediately

Special accommodations are available for the live audience of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”. The NBC ticket website states: “Our studio is accessible. If you need special help, please note this in the comment box when booking your tickets so that we can best accommodate you. “If you’ve already booked your tickets, you can call the show ticket office and ask about the special accommodations.

4 You must agree that some parts are missing

According to a review by Anita W. on Yelp, “When we finally got the lifts up and into the studio, the entire set was pretty much prepared and the second half of the audience missed the comedian and the preparation of the show. It’s as entertaining as the show itself “I was disappointed to have missed this, and it was also distracting that she was starting the show sitting in the back rows.”

3 You cannot take pictures

A review by a user on Tripadvisor confirmed: “Absolutely no pictures are allowed, and you cannot display your phone in the theater at all.” Meanwhile, a contribution from user Marianne W. on Yelp read: “We were taken into the peacock room where we waited, used the bathroom and even took our picture. “

2 You cannot use your phone

User Michele Q. posted a really useful tip on Yelp: “You’re serious about the phones, so put them away. Someone was kicked out when she tried to take a quick look at her device. “So if you want to watch the entire show live, you have to be ready to have your phone in your handbag or pocket all the time.

1 You have to sit where they ask you to sit

User Marianne W. remembered Yelp: “Once in the studio we were still grouped by numbers. We were then counted by the number in our group and taken to our seats. As soon as the audience sat down, the fun began. We were entertained by a comedian. The roots came out and played for us. Everything before recording started! “

